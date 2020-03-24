Ali Fedotwosky is frustrated and confused her coronavirus test results will take two weeks

On Sunday, Ali Fedotwosky revealed she had been tested for coronavirus.

And two days later, the former Bachelorette star was frustrated and confused that her test results will take two weeks while others are getting results faster.

The 35-year-old star said: ‘I just the place where I got my test done to get an update and they basically said that the lab that does the test called them to say that it’s going to be two weeks for cases.’

Adding: ‘How are we supposed to stop this thing if it’s two weeks to get results? And then I’m watching the news and all the people talking are saying they took the test and got the results that night.’

She continued: ‘Where’s the disconnect here? How come some people get results night of. How come some have to wait two weeks? And then how come some can’t get them at all? It’s so crazy.’

She captioned the video: ‘And right now I’m watching the news and they have people on saying that they got tested and got the results that night. How come some people can get results day of? Others have to wait two weeks? And how come some can’t get tested at all? This is insane. We live in the United States of America we should be doing better than this.’

Ali changed subjects as she showed off her stylish overalls in a quick mirror video, before sharing a video her husband Kevin Manno posted of their adorable son dancing during their family self-isolation.

On Sunday, Ali revealed to her 816,000 followers that she took the test for coronavirus.

She said she was feeling ill and difficulty breathing.

The star explained: ‘I just got tested for coronavirus. I’ve just had this tightness in my chest for the past little while and it hurts to take deep breaths.’

Adding: ‘I’ve just been really rundown and I’ve just had some chills so I just thought, “You know what, I’m just going to get checked and to be safe.”‘

Ali had added that her mom Beth Johnson, 65, was coming to live with her for three months starting tomorrow so she wanted to be sure that she was healthy as those 65 and older are more at risk of contracting the virus.

She captioned one of videos: ‘No fever so I feel pretty strongly that I don’t have it but the doctor and urgent care felt the safe thing to do would be to get tested since the x-ray of my lungs showed white spots.’

Ali had added: ‘The crazy thing is actually I don’t know when I’m going to get results because they said it could take anywhere from 48 hours to three weeks. Three weeks! Hopefully that’s not the case, cause if that is the case, our healthcare system is totally messed up.’

She said that she felt better today (Sunday) versus Saturday but wanted to share the news with fans as she felt it was ‘important for people to take this seriously.’

Ali and husband Kevin are parents to two children: Molly, three, and Riley, who turns two in May.