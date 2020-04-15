Ali Wentworth Thought She Was Married to Jon Hamm Amid Coronavirus “Delirium”

George Stephanopoulos and his wife Ali Wentworth detailed their experiences with the coronavirus during Tuesday’s at-home edition of Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

While the Good Morning America anchor said he’s “feeling fine,” he said his spouse “had a pretty tough case.”

“She was in bed for a couple of weeks,” the 59-year-old TV host told Jimmy Kimmel via video chat. “But, I’ve never had a fever, never had a cough, never had shortness of breath, no chills. The only thing I can think of is one day, now almost three weeks ago, I had a little bit of lower back pain and went to bed early and that was it. I mean, a couple days after that, no sense of smell for about a day, but that was, like, several weeks ago. Since then, just nothing beyond that.”

Stephanopoulos, who announced his test results earlier this week, said he decided to get tested because he wanted to make sure he was “absolutely negative” before returning to work.

“I was actually pretty surprised that it turned out positive,” he said.

Wentworth, who announced on April 1 that she tested positive for coronavirus, said she spent 16 days resting in her bedroom. During this time, she focused on getting healthy and watched seven seasons of Mad Men.

“In my delirium, I actually believed—I thought I was married to Jon Hamm and he was cheating on me,” the author and comedian said. “So, now George is quarantined whether we’re in a pandemic or not.”

She also suggested Stephanopoulos took good care of her and did everything from taking her temperature to bringing her food.

“He was actually a rock star,” she said.

Stephanopoulos has continued to anchor GMA from his home. While he said his family members are “normally sleeping during GMA time,” he admitted his dogs can get a little rowdy when they see a squirrel in the backyard. He also joked his hairstyling has been an issue.

“Can’t you tell? I’ve been doing it myself,” he told Kimmel.

Stephanopoulos and Wentworth are also the proud parents to two teenage daughters, Elliott and Harper. Stephanopoulos said his kids are “doing great” and that he’s started watching Love Island with them. His daughters even made a brief cameo to give their parents a makeup touch-up.

Watch the video to see the interview.