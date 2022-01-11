Alia Shawkat Claims Brad Pitt Was “Unaware” of Their 2019 Dating Rumors: “I Was Shaken Up” Alia Shawkat Claims Brad Pitt Was “Unaware” of Their 2019 Dating Rumors: “I Was Shaken Up”

Alia Shawkat Claims Brad Pitt Was “Unaware” of Their 2019 Dating Rumors: “I Was Shaken Up” Alia Shawkat Claims Brad Pitt Was “Unaware” of His 2019 Dating Rumors: “I Was Shaken Up”

He doesn’t have you on his radar.

The rumors about Alia Shawkat’s relationship with Brad Pitt “shook her up,” but he was unfazed.

The Search Party star, 32, opened up about being caught up in the dating rumors, telling The New Yorker in a new profile that the attention “came in hot and left as fast as it came in.”

“It was strange.

Now it’s like a strange dream, and I’m like, ‘Did that really happen?’… [Brad] was completely unaware of it.

Which is hilarious.

Shawkat teased in the interview, which was published on Sunday, January 9: “Because he doesn’t read that s–t.”

“I said, ‘You know everyone thinks we’re dating? And there’s this whole thing, and I’m being followed,’ and he said, ‘I’m sorry.’

It occurs.

It happens if you hang out with me.”

When the two first sparked dating rumors, a source told Us Weekly exclusively that the actors were not dating.

While Pitt, 58, may not have been bothered by the rumors, Shawkat’s family was.

“I was at my grandmother’s house, my father’s mother, the other day.

She’s been in this country for more than 30 years and still can’t communicate in English.

She’s a Muslim woman from Iraq.

She’s sat there, engrossed in a Turkish soap opera.

Next to her is an old gossip magazine with a small circle around Brad’s face and my face.

‘Why do you have this?’ I asked my grandmother,'” the Arrested Development alum recalled.

“‘It’s you and this movie star! And it’s your face!’ I was embarrassed.”

I told her she needed to get rid of it.

She also laughed.”

Shawkat and the Ad Astra star were first seen together less than a year after he became legally single following his split from Angelina Jolie in September 2016.

An insider told Us in May 2020 that the California native’s connection with Pitt was “organic and easy,” and she flatly denied the romance rumors in an interview with Vulture.

