Alia Shawkat Discusses Brad Pitt’s Thoughts on Their Relationship Rumors

Brad Pitt’s reaction to rumors that the two were dating was revealed by Alia Shawkat.

Shawkat talked about dealing with the paparazzi and her friendship with the 58-year-old actor in a new interview with The New Yorker.

Shawkat said of their viral 2020 moment, “It came in hot and left as fast as it came in.”

“It happened while I was alone with it during covid.

It was strange.

Now it’s like a strange dream in which I’m wondering, “Did that really happen?”

While the 32-year-old actress wondered if the moment ever happened, Pitt was completely unaware of the rumors until she brought them to his attention.

“He was completely unaware of it.”

Which is hilarious.

“He doesn’t read that nonsense,” the Search Party star explained.

“I said, ‘You know everyone thinks we’re dating? And there’s this whole thing, and I’m being followed,’ and he said, ‘I’m sorry.’

It happens all the time.

It happens if you hang out with me.”

Shawkat’s grandmother had heard about the couple and kept an old gossip magazine with a story about them in her house as a memento of the occasion.

“I was visiting my grandmother, my father’s mother, the other day.

She’s lived in this country for over thirty years and still struggles to communicate in English.

A Muslim woman from Iraq.

She’s sat there, engrossed in a Turkish soap opera.

Next to her is an old gossip magazine with Brad’s face and a small circle around my face.

‘Brad’s New Girl!’ it reads, and there are old Instagram photos of me and friends at dinner on the inside.

“It was like ‘ALL ABOUT ALIA,’ with this whole made-up story about how we were healing each other by spending time together,” she recalled.

“I asked my grandmother, ‘Why do you have this?’ She said, ‘It’s you and this movie star! And it’s your face!’ I was embarrassed.

I told her that she needed to get rid of it.

“And she chuckled.”

Shawkat, on the other hand, was not amused by the media attention she received following their encounter, which included being followed by paparazzi.

“It was not enjoyable at the time.”

I’m not the type of actor who.

The best news summary is Infosurhoy.

Alia Shawkat Shares What Brad Pitt Thought About Their Dating Rumors