Alicia Keys Getting Her Nails Done By Husband Swizz Beatz Is Priceless

Alicia Keys has her own at-home manicurist.

On Tuesday, the Grammy winner recruited her husband Swizz Beatz to help remove her gel manicure while social distancing together. Thankfully, the hilarious moment was captured on video and shared to Instagram.

“Quarantine Day 33,” Swizz wrote. “I think everyone will come out of this more handy and crafty 100%”

In the video, the “On To The Next One” rapper can be seen struggling to remove the nail polish from Alicia’s nails, which were individually wrapped in silver foil as she waited for the gel to soak. Wanting to understand how to buff the nails just right, Swizz cautiously filed the “Girl on Fire” singer’s thumb. Gently filing away, he realized that there was another way to successfully remove the polish.

“You can use an X-Acto Knife,” he suggested, to which Alicia replied, “No.” Still convinced his method was faster, he added, “Yeah, an X-Acto Knife would cut this s–t right off.”

At-home manicures is just one of the ways that the More Myself author has been staying entertained while social distancing. Last week, she treated Late Show viewers to her social distancing remix of Flo Rida‘s song “My House.”

Referencing the importance of practicing good hygiene and staying indoors, she changed the lyrics to: “Hand sanitizing/ Social Distancing / To curve flatten / We gotta stay in, in.” When it came time for the chorus, she sang, “You can’t come to my house/ We ain’t gonna freak out / We’ll get through it somehow / We don’t have to go out.” Before wrapping up the song, Alicia added, “You can’t come to my crib/ Gotta defeat COVID / Now, I know what Zoom is / We just gotta stay in.”

The “If I Ain’t Got You” singer isn’t the only musician that has been spending the time making new music. Singer JoJo turned her 2004 hit “Leave (Get Out)” into a social distancing anthem in March by changing the lyrics to: “Stay in right now / Do it for humanity / I’m deada$$ about that / But we will survive.”

In collaboration with Jimmy Fallon, Justin Timberlake created the “Quarantine Remix,” which delighted The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon fans with its relatable themes. As the dynamic duo beatboxed, they showcased how they’ve been passing the time in their homes, doing everything from slurping loudly from their iconic inception mugs to rhythmically banging their kitchen cabinets.

After vacuuming the floor and wiping down his counters, Justin furiously walked up to the fridge and yelled, “I want to eat!” Joining forces, the pair came together to conclude the remix with a beautiful harmony, singing, “I’m home.”