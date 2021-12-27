Alicia Keys Wants to Recreate the ‘Verzuz’ Battle — This Time With Beyoncé or Rihanna

In June 2020, Alicia Keys made her Verzuz debut.

Since then, the Grammy-winning singer has released two albums and has re-entered the spotlight as a hardworking artist in the industry.

She feels ready to return to the Verzuz stage despite the fact that it has been less than two years.

For Black people in the United States and around the world, June 2020 was a particularly emotional time.

Verzuz gathered Alicia Keys and John Legend for a night of healing on Juneteenth after the death of George Floyd.

In an interview with Variety, Legend expressed his excitement for the Verzuz “battle.”

“It’s just Alicia and me, face-to-face, playing pianos,” Legend explained.

“It’s called a battle of the pianos, but the best Verzuz experiences so far have been where the artists have love and respect for one another.”

That’s how I feel about Alicia; she’s like a sister to me.

As a person and an artist, I admire her.”

“We’ve collaborated and written together.”

He added, “We’ve toured together.”

“We have a lot of mutual respect.”

Keys stopped by Revolt’s Drink Champs in December 2021 to talk about her career and more, including Verzuz.

NORE, a rapper, asked her if she’d do Verzuz, oblivious to the fact that she’d already faced Legend.

During their battle, NORE complained that they were too nice to each other.

Keys, for one, is excited to return to Verzuz.

“I think we have to do it,” Keys continued, “because I think we do need another Verzuz.”

When she asked the room for music suggestions for her opponent, she was surprised to hear Elton John and Sade.

Off-camera, Rihanna and Beyoncé’s names were eventually thrown around.

“That’s a good one,” she exclaimed enthusiastically.

The room erupted in applause when she suggested she go up against Beyoncé or Rihanna.

Keys’ long-awaited album Alicia, her first in four years, will be released in September 2020.

The double album Keys was released a year later, in December 2021.

“When the pandemic struck, I wasn’t in the mood to be creative.”

“I had lost my center and didn’t really know how to find peace,” the singer said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly about her past year.

“It was becoming increasingly uncomfortable and frustrating because…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.