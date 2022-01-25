Alicia Witt Dispels “Misconceptions” About Her Parents’ Sudden Death on Social Media

Alicia Witt Breaks the Silence on Social Media to Dispel “Misconceptions” About Her Parents’ Sudden Death

Since her parents, Robert and Diane Witt, were found dead inside their Massachusetts home in December, Alicia Witt said she has been dealing with “overwhelming floods of grief.”

Alicia Witt wants to clear the air about her parents, Robert and Diane Witt, and the circumstances surrounding their deaths.

On December 20, Robert, 80, and Diane, 75, were discovered dead inside their Massachusetts home.

There were no signs of foul play at the time, according to the Worcester Police Department, but an investigation was launched.

The cause of death has yet to be determined.

Alicia has spoken out a month after the couple’s tragic deaths to address “misconceptions” about her family.

The Walking Dead actress described Robert and Diane as “deeply kind, curious, intuitive, wise, young at heart, funny” in a Jan. interview.

“The circumstances surrounding my parents’ untimely deaths have become fodder for the press, and there are some misconceptions circulating—understandably so,” she wrote on Facebook on May 25.

“I’m writing this with great care because I want to respect their privacy,” she explained.

“There’s an awful irony in the fact that their privacy has been stripped away in death because of the lengths they went to in life to protect it.”

According to Alicia, her parents were “ferociously stubborn” and private people who frequently refused her assistance with home repairs.

As a result, Alicia has been unable to enter the house for “well over a decade,” and “every time I offered to have something repaired for them, they refused to let workers into their house.”

“I begged, cried, tried to reason with them, tried to persuade them to let me help them move—but they became enraged with me every time, telling me I had no right to tell them how to live their lives and that they had it all under control,” she explained.

“It wasn’t for a lack of effort on my part, or on the part of others who cared about them.”

Alicia said Robert and Diane “made choices” she didn’t agree with, and she eventually stopped “short of petitioning the court system for taking control of two otherwise very sharp, very independent, and very capable adults,” despite the fact that her parents “weren’t penniless.”

“They were a unified, intertwined, indivisible force, determined to do things their own way,” she described her…

