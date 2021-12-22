Alicia Witt’s Parents were discovered dead after a welfare check: ‘Surreal’ Tragedy

After a welfare check, Alicia Witt’s parents were discovered dead: A ‘Surreal’ Tragedy

A colossal loss.

Actress Alicia Witt revealed that her parents were found dead unexpectedly at their home after a relative checked on them.

“To check on my parents, I contacted a cousin who lives close by.”

“Unfortunately, the outcome was unimaginable,” the 46-year-old Walking Dead star said in a statement on Tuesday, December 21.

“At this time, I’d appreciate some privacy so that I can grieve and process this unexpected loss.”

On Monday, December 20, the Dune actress requested that a family member check on her mother, Diane Witt, and father, Robert Witt, at their Worcester, Massachusetts, home after she hadn’t heard from them in “a few days.”

According to the Telegram and Gazette, Alicia’s relative contacted the police to inquire about the Witts’ whereabouts.

Officers discovered the couple dead when they entered the house, but there were no obvious causes of death.

Robert was 87 years old, while Diane was 75 years old, according to the police.

Lieutenant Sean Murtha said in a statement that there was no trauma.

The fire department also went to the house to check on the air quality, but there was no sign of carbon monoxide or other dangerous gases.

The Massachusetts medical examiner will conduct autopsies to determine the Witts’ cause of death, according to police.

Alicia, who has appeared in numerous films and television series over the years, has shared photos of her parents on social media on occasion.

“To my amazing father, the wise and hilarious and always curious one, the greatest teacher, and the OG Witty,” the former Orange Is the New Black star wrote for Father’s Day on Instagram in June.

“I am incredibly fortunate in the fatherhood department, and I am aware of this on a daily basis.”

For Mother’s Day in 2018, the singer-songwriter paid tribute to her mother with a similar post, sharing photos of the two hanging out in Nashville, Tennessee.

Alicia wrote on Instagram at the time, “(hashtag)HappyMothersDay to all the mothers of this world.”

“Thank you for bringing us into this place and for everything you do on a daily basis without hesitation. Here’s my lovely mother when she came to visit me in (hashtag)nashville two years ago.”

