Alina Hopes This Lie Doesn’t Ruin Her Relationship With Caleb (Exclusive) ’90 Day Fiancé’: Alina Hopes This Lie Doesn’t Ruin Her Relationship With Caleb

In this exclusive clip from Sunday’s new episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, Alina is debating how long she can keep a secret from Caleb.

Alina talks to her best friend, Elijah, in the clip, and expresses her concern that telling Caleb the truth about her previous relationship will jeopardize their blossoming romance.

Alina and Caleb met on social media when they were both 15 years old, but they didn’t communicate for another 13 years.

They were then miraculously matched on a dating app, reigniting their love for each other.

This season, the two traveled to Turkey to meet in person to see if their online connection could be translated into real life, which it has so far, with the two getting intimate in last week’s episode.

Alina tells Elijah in this exclusive clip that she’s definitely growing fonder of Caleb, but that she hasn’t told him about living with her ex.

“At the time that things were getting serious with Caleb and I, my ex and I were still together. We actually lived together, and I hid this fact from Caleb,” she tells cameras.

“I didn’t tell Caleb because I didn’t want him to back off, so I just didn’t tell him at all,” says the author.

When Elijah threatens to tell Caleb himself because Alina is too afraid, she concedes that it must come from her.

“I have to tell Caleb about my past because I don’t want to press him for answers about our future while I’m still hiding this secret,” she says.

“He’s a guy who always tries to tell the truth, so I’m not sure how he’ll react if I tell him I lied to him.”

So all I can hope for is that it won’t mess everything up.”

On Sundays at 8:00 p.m., new episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days air.

On TLC, ETPT

