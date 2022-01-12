Alina Kozhevnikova, who has starred in the shows ’90 Day Fiancé’ and ‘Before The 90 Days,’ has been chastised for using a racial slur in an Instagram post.

The star of ’90 Day Fiancé’ and ‘Before The 90 Days,’ Alina Kozhevnikova, has been chastised for using a racial slur in an Instagram post.

Alina Kozhevnikova, star of 90 Day Fiancé, is one of the most popular cast members on this season of Before The 90 Days.

Every week, her antics with her friend Elijah have dominated Twitter.

Many fans are rooting for her and her romance with Caleb Greenwood.

Kozhevnikova, on the other hand, has been chastised by devoted series fans following a recent Instagram post.

On November 11, Kozhevnikova shared a “throwback” photo on Instagram.

The 90 Day Fiancé star was photographed with a penciled beard and a red bandana on, presumably to imitate a rapper.

That was all well and good.

Fans’ brows were raised, however, by Kozhevnikova’s caption.

She wrote, “Yo [expletive]gotta do some [sic]gold diggin (hashtag)gangsta (hashtag)mymomwantedason (hashtag)throwback (hashtag)homecoming.”

A racial slur was used in the insult.

Before Kozhevnikova deleted the post from her Instagram page, it received four comments and 69 likes.

The Internet, on the other hand, is inexhaustible.

An observant fan took a screenshot of the post and shared it with the official 90 Day Fiancé Reddit group.

It didn’t take long for the screenshot to become a hot topic of discussion on the 90 Day Fiancé Reddit group.

It goes without saying that her actions infuriated a large number of fans.

Some speculated that the job was old and that she’d matured as a person since then.

However, the post was only made a few hours ago.

“I thought this was something from way back on her Instagram,” one commenter wrote, “but she just posted it yesterday omg.”

“Everything good has to come to an end.

Another commenter wrote, “I’ll never understand why people post stuff like this, which makes me cringe and is just downright disgusting.”

Kozhevnikova spent a year in the United States studying English, according to the thread’s commenters.

As a result, they claimed, she knew the slur was offensive but said it anyway.

According to 90 Day Fiancé fans, this made the remark even more offensive.

The outrage against Kozhevnikova was continued in another 90 Day FiancéReddit thread.

Fans who were paying attention noticed that the star of Before The 90 Days had a background in Ukrainian reality television.

Kozhevnikova is not only a singer, as she claimed, but also an actress.

