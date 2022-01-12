Alisan Porter, the star of Curly Sue, is unrecognizable 30 years later and has a completely different career.

Alisan Porter, the star of Curly Sue, has a completely different career now than she did 30 years ago.

Curly Sue’s adorable young star, Alisan Porter, is no longer recognisable after more than 30 years because she has grown up.

As she approaches her 40s, she’s ditched the signature bouncy brunette curls made famous by the John Hughes classic in favor of a straighter blonde look.

Alisan, 40, who co-starred with James Belushi as ten-year-old Sue in the 1991 film, is now a mother of three.

The actress rose to prominence in the comedy drama as a child orphan, earning the nickname because of her signature thick, curly locks.

Alisan, on the other hand, took a long break from acting after her breakout role to focus on her studies and live a “normal” life.

She explained, “I was just getting to the point where it wasn’t fun for me anymore.”

“It didn’t bring me any pleasure.”

“I think all I wanted to do was be a regular kid.”

She discovered her love for the stage while still in high school in Connecticut, where she had roles in West Side Story and Cinderella.

Alisan moved to New York at the age of 18 to audition for various stage productions, and her first role was Urleen in Footloose.

She then relocated to Los Angeles, where she starred in The Ten Commandments: The Musical and became a member of The Raz.

Alisan later formed her own band, The Alisan Porter Project, and released her first album in 2009, which launched her singing career.

Alisan was a contestant on the American version of The Voice in February 2016, and all four coaches competed for her to join their team.

She joined Christina Aguilera’s team and won Season 10 the following year, making her the first female-coached contestant to win.

Alisan was cast in the Las Vegas show The Voice: Neon Dreams after winning the show and singing the National Anthem at Capital Fourth in Washington, DC.

Outside of work, the child star has been outspoken about her battles with alcoholism and drug addiction, and she has been sober since 2007.

“I don’t drink because I don’t want to miss one second of the responsibilities I get to have today,” Alisan wrote in a blog post.

“I’m not a drinker because I’m unable to do so.”

Because I’m human and life is difficult, I want to a lot of the time.

I, on the other hand, do not share this opinion.

Sobriety provided me with everything I had wished for but never received.”

Soon after, she met her current husband, Brian Autenrieth, a former child actor, and the two married.

