Alison Hammond is promoted to main This Morning presenter after 17 years on the show sending fans wild

ALISON Hammond was promoted to main This Morning presenter after 17 years on the show today, sending fans wild.

The host, 45, is normally delighting viewers as the programme’s showbiz presenter.

But Alison got a shot at the big job today as she starred alongside Rochelle Humes as Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby’s summer replacements.

This Morning teased Alison’s arrival with Rochelle saying she was going to be joined by a mystery guest.

During the teaser on Lorraine, Rochelle said: “We’ve got a very feel good Friday for you where I’ve been given the perfect partner in crime.”

Before adding: “Join me and my mystery partner right after the break.”

Then when the show began, Alison burst through the doors with her hands up as music plays.

The presenter is loved by fans so obviously her appearance went down a treat.

One person said: “ThisMorning with @AlisonHammond and @RochelleHumes Friday just got better”

Another added “Yes @AlisonHammond presenting @thismorning! what a great start to the weekend! #HappyFriday #ThisMorning #AlisonHammond”

A third remarked: “Not just two ladies presenting #ThisMorning – two BLACK ladies!”

The star has previously filled in for Eamonn Holmes alongside Ruth Langsford in 2018 when he was ill.

Alison joined This Morning in 2003 – just a year after she shot to fame on Big Brother.

She has been a mainstay and fan favourite as the showbiz presenter, having interviewed everyone from Mariah Carey to Harrison Ford and Ryan Gosling.

She’s also known for her gaffes – such as pushing a man dressed as a sailor into the Liverpool docks while presenting on the iconic weather map.