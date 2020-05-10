Alison Roman apologizes to Chrissy Teigen for the Diss interview: “It was funky”

Chrissy Teigen is never one who shies out to call people to comment on her, but this time she shoots back at another foodie and says this time it’s really to the point.

In an interview with The New Consumer, cookbook author Alison Roman Teigen’s website Cravings by Chrissy Teigen described it as “content farm”, which “horrified” her.

“What Chrissy Teigen did is so crazy for me,” said the 34-year-old Roman in an interview. “She had a successful cookbook. And then it was like: Boom, line at Target. Boom, now she has an Instagram page with over a million followers where only people run a content farm for her. That horrifies me and that’s not something I would ever want to do. I don’t want to do that. But how who is laughing now? Because she makes a lot of (explicit) money. “

The 34-year-old Teigen replied to the interview by tweeting a message on Friday saying that she had been hit hard by Roman’s blow.

This is a lot of crap and hit me hard. I have been making her recipes for years, buying the cookbooks, supporting them on social networks and praising them in interviews. I even signed up to produce the show she’s talking about in this article. https://t.co/9xrvQBInAp – chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 8, 2020

“This is a lot of crap and hit me hard,” wrote Teigen. “I’ve been making her recipes for years, buying the cookbooks, supporting them on social networks, and praising them in interviews. I even committed to producing the show she’s talking about in this article.”

Teigen’s followers replied with messages of support.

“Your trajectory is not as fast as you imagine. Don’t stress Chrissy,” commented a trailer.

“Your products are of high quality, as is your mood. Be there every day, that’s why we show ourselves for you!” wrote another.

And although Teigen was supported by the kind words of her followers, she still felt the need to defend her work, and said that she founded Cravings so that she could have something that was really her own, apart from the success of her famous one Man’s John Legend.

I started craving because I wanted something for myself. I wanted something that John didn’t buy, I wanted to do something that calmed me down, made me happy, and made others happy too. Cravings is not a “machine” or “farmed content” – me and two other women. – chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 8, 2020

Legend also tweeted about his support and wrote, “I love what you build. I love that it comes straight from your heart and your brilliant, creative mind. I’m so proud of you.”

The model and the mother of two continued to say that she was “overwhelmed by another food lover’s words” and that she “had no idea that I was perceived in this way, especially by her”.

She also defended Marie Kondo, who Roman, a New York Times food columnist, referred to as a sale because she had decided to give her name to a product line.

I don't think another food lover's words ever blew me away. I just had no idea that I was being noticed, especially by her. And Marie too. Marie is great. – chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 8, 2020

Cherry Bombe magazine, which introduces women in the food industry and had both Teigen and Roman as title stars, shared a statement on Instagram. “Women who call other women sales and bitches for their hard-earned achievements are not acceptable. White women who call women with color sales and bitches for their hard-earned achievements are not acceptable.

“There is no excuse for 2020 not to know better, especially if you are a gatekeeper or a celebrated person in the food world. Those who are in a privileged position need to regularly check their privileges and humility,” the post continued.

Roman went to Twitter on Friday to explain the context of her comments.

I want to make it clear that I am not for someone who is successful, especially not for women. I’ve tried to clarify that my business model doesn’t have a product line that works very well for some, but I don’t see any work for me. – Alison Roman (@alisoneroman) May 8, 2020

“I want to make it clear that I am not for someone who is successful, especially for women. I tried to clarify that my business model does not contain a product line that works very well for some, but I do not see any work for me,” she wrote.

Roman posted again late Friday, this time to apologize to Teigen, and said she also emailed the star. She called her comments “funky” and “careless”.

Hello @chrissyteigen! I sent an email, but I also wanted to say here that I’m really sorry to have hurt you with what I said. I shouldn’t have used you / your company (or that of Marie!) As an example to show what I wanted for my own career – it was frivolous, careless and I’m so sorry – Alison Roman (@alisoneroman) May 9, 2020

“Hi @chrissyteigen!” Written in Roman. “I sent an email, but again I wanted to say that I am really sorry that I caused you pain with what I said. I would have you / your company (or that of Marie!) Not to be used as an example to show what I wanted my own career – it was funky, careless and I’m so sorry, “wrote the author of” Nothing Fancy “.

Roman went on to say that defeating other women is not her “thing” and that if they met, she thought that she and Teigen would get along.

Being a woman who defeats other women is absolutely not my thing and I don’t think it is yours (I obviously didn’t communicate that effectively). I hope we can meet one day. I think we’ll probably get along. – Alison Roman (@alisoneroman) May 9, 2020

In Cherry Bombe’s statement, the magazine also said, “If you don’t use your platform today to lift others, you don’t deserve it. We were disappointed yesterday to read Alison Roman’s comments on Chrissy Teigen, Marie Kondo. Alison was a good friend of Cherry Bombe as well as Chrissy and we’ve both had success on our covers and beyond, we hope Alison will take the time to understand why her comments have been offensive to so many and issues to both women. “

In the meantime, Teigen had her own solution to the situation.

in any case. Now that that’s out there, we should probably follow each other @alisoneroman – chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 8, 2020

“Anyway. Now that it’s out there, we should probably follow each other @alisoneroman,” the star wrote.