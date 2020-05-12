Alison Roman Says She’s “Deeply Embarrassed” in Apology Letter to Chrissy Teigen and Marie Kondo

Author Alison Roman still has a few things to get off her chest.

On Monday afternoon, the Dining In author took to Twitter to send Chrissy Teigen and Marie Kondo a formal apology letter after receiving backlash for her previous comments.

For a quick refresher: On Friday, Roman’s interview with the New Consumer spread like wildfire after she criticized Chrissy and Marie’s business empires. Soon after, Chrissy expressed how those words “hit [her] hard.”

While Alison apologized to the Cravings cookbook author on Friday night, it looks like she’s still trying to make amends.

“I need to formally apologize to Chrissy Teigen and Marie Kondo. I used their names disparagingly to try and distinguish myself, which I absolutely do not have an excuse for,” her lengthy letter began. “It was stupid, careless and insensitive.”

“I need to learn, and respect, the difference between being unfiltered vs. being uneducated and flippant,” her message continued. “The burden is not on them (or anyone else) to teach me, and I’m deeply sorry that my learning came at Chrissy and Marie’s expense.”

Alison explained she took some time to marinate on her interview and the reasoning behind some of her words.

“Among the many uncomfortable things I’ve begun processing is the knowledge that my comments were rooted in my own insecurity,” she added. “My inability to appreciate my own success without comparing myself and knocking others down—in this case two accomplished women—is something I recognize I most definitely struggle with… I don’t want to be a person like that.”

The Dining In author pointed out that she didn’t want to come across as a “victim” in this situation. She also acknowledged her “white privilege” and how her words towards Chrissy and Marie were problematic.

“The fact that it didn’t occur to me that I had singled out two Asian women is one hundred percent a function of my privilege (being blind to racial insensitivities is a discriminatory luxury),” she explained.

Adding, “I know that our culture frequently goes after women, especially women of color, and I’m ashamed to have contributed to that.”

Not only did Alison express how much of a learning lesson this has been, she said her DMs are still open to more feedback.

“My apologies again to Marie and Chrissy,” her final note read. “I’m deeply embarrassed and I’m sorry to everyone I hurt with my insensitivity, especially to my friends and colleagues who are being held accountable for ignorance that was not their own.”

While Marie Kondo has yet to address Alison’s remarks, Chrissy responded to Alison’s apology.

“thank u for this, @alisoneroman. To be clear, it never once crossed my mind for u to apologize for what you genuinely thought,” Chrissy replied on Twitter. “The comments stung, but they moreso stung because they came from u! It wasn’t my usual news break of some random person hating everything about me!”

“I think we are alike in so many ways,” she continued.

Adding, “I still think you are incredibly talented. And in an industry that doesn’t really lend itself to supporting more than a handful of people at a time, I feel like all we have are each other!”

Closing her thread, Chrissy said, “And honestly, for the past few days, every time I saw a shallot I wanted to cry, but I do appreciate this and hopefully we can all be better and learn from the dumb s–t we have all said and done.”

On Sunday, the supermodel shared that the drama and backlash caused her to take a social media break.

“This is what always happens. The first day, a ton of support, then the next, 1 million reasons as to why you deserved this. It never fails,” the Cravings star said over the weekend, in reference to the Alison drama and some of her old tweets, which resurfaced online and left many feeling like they were problematic.

“I really hate what this drama has caused this week,” Chrissy continued. “Calling my kids Petri dish babies or making up flight manifests with my name on them to “Epstein island”, to justify someone else’s disdain with me seems gross to me so I’m gonna take a little break.”

It’s unclear if she still plans to stay off social media for a while, considering she accepted Alison’s apology.