‘All American’: Simone will be joined by a familiar face in the ‘Homecoming’ spinoff

In the spinoff series All American: Homecoming, fans can expect to see familiar faces.

Geffri Maya returns as Simone Hicks in the new CW.

However, Simone will be joined at Bringston University by another familiar face.

So who will join the All American: Homecoming ensemble cast?

Everything We Know About the ‘Homecoming’ Spinoff ‘All American’

Mitchell Edwards will reprise his role as Cam Watkins in the spinoff series All American: Homecoming, according to Deadline.

The 28-year-old actor will also appear on the show as a series regular.

Edwards’ character on the football team in All American was Spencer James’ (Daniel Ezra) nemesis, but the two soon became friends in the series.

He’ll be a freshman student at Bringston University on All American: Homecoming now that he’s a recent graduate of South Crenshaw High.

According to the CW, Cam is still the same charming yet cocky pain in the buttocks we used to despise, but a shocking turn of events early in season one will have both us and Cam rethinking who he really is on the inside and out.”

The Showrunner of ‘All American’ Reveals That Geffri Maya Won’t Be the Only Familiar Face on ‘Homecoming’ Spinoff

Simone Hicks (Geffri Maya), a aspiring tennis player from Beverly Hills, and Damon Sims (Peyton Alex Smith), a baseball prodigy, star in the film All American: Homecoming.

They attempt to navigate the college sports world while attending Bringston University as young college athletes.

Both college athletes must deal with the ups and downs of young adulthood while attempting to achieve greatness.

Nkechi Okoro Carroll, a writer on the spinoff series, is an all-American executive producer.

Caroll expressed her desire for young viewers to be exposed to the HBCU experience in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

Her only exposure to that world as a child was through Black sitcoms like A Different World, a Cosby Show spinoff about students at Hillman College.

“This is my way of hoping to introduce the HBCU experience to our youth in general,” Carroll explained.

“I’m completely surrounded by people who went to historically black colleges and universities, and [they]have this sense of finding themselves and finding a place where they felt allowed to be whatever version of themselves they wanted to be…

