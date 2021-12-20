All filming locations for Death In Paradise have been revealed.

All of the filming locations for Death In Paradise have been revealed.

FANS of Death in Paradise have been enthralled by the show since it premiered on BBC One in 2011, and it is now returning for a Christmas special.

The show is well-known for both its incredible storylines and its idyllic Caribbean filming locations.

Guadeloupe, a French-Caribbean archipelago, is where Death In Paradise was shot for the most part.

The majority of the filming takes place on location on the Western side of the main island.

The Langley Fort Royal Hotel, which is located on the island’s northern tip, is prominently featured in the show.

Fans of the show Death In Paradise will recognize the beach and bar from the show, while other scenes were filmed at the hotel.

The Fort Royal serves as a base camp for the cast and crew in addition to serving as a filming location.

Honoré, Saint Marie’s center, is a small town with colorful shops and restaurants, as well as a marina.

It’s home to the police station, Catherine’s Bar, and the local market, if a storyline calls for it.

The police station is actually the local priest’s office, which he kindly vacates.

With miles of unspoiled beach fringed by palm trees, DI Goodman’s shack is one of the most beautiful spots on the island.

The shack is taken down between shoots to prevent it from being washed away by the tide, which comes in during their winter months and erodes the beach.

However, the foundations are still visible, and you won’t find a more tranquil location on Guadeloupe.

The breathtaking Botanical Gardens are only a short distance from Deshaies.

It certainly appears to be an ideal setting for paradise, with a quaint café perched at the top of a waterfall and paths leading past tropical bird menageries and flamingo pools.

However, it has seen its fair share of death, including the death of DI Richard Poole (Ben Miller) in series three.

For the first time in the show’s history, London will be featured in the Christmas Special of 2021.

The exact location of the filming in the capital has yet to be revealed.

The BBC studios are likely to appear in the new episode because Sara Cox is featured doing her radio show.

On Christmas Day, a special Christmas edition of Death In Paradise will air.

It will air on BBC One at 7.39 p.m.

On the iPlayer, you can also watch it.