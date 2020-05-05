All Grown Up: See the Cast of Boy Meets World Then and Now

TGI-Time to check in with the cast of Boy Meets World.

The nostalgia is strong with the beloved ’90s sitcom—and the principal cast knows it. They reunited in 2019 at Emerald City Comic-Con in Seattle, prompting some major feels from fans of all ages—though mainly those who are around the ages of the titular boy, played by Ben Savage, and the love of his life, played by Danielle Fishel.

“Dream. Try. Do Cons. #emeraldcitycomiccon,” Fishel wrote on Instagram, alongside a group photo from the event. Savage also posted a photo of himself with Mr. Feeny, er, William Daniels, writing, “Always my teacher and friend.”

They had such a nice time, they did it again in August at FAN EXPO Boston.

And while we hardly need an excuse to revisit ABC series (which, of course, was given the sequel sitcom Girl Meets World. in which it’s Cory and Topanga’s daughter’s turn to figure things out, in 2014), it is a certain star’s birthday…

Fishel, who’s busy being a mom to her own boy these days, is turning 39—presumably at her house in L.A., where she and husband Jensen Karp are riding out the stay-at-home COVID-19 pandemic.

They’ve been keeping their spirits up with sporadically produced episodes of “Scorantine,” an Instagram Live game show they created for these fraught times, the winners of which get prizes like a signed copy of a Twist magazine with Fishel on the cover and the promise of her talking about love and “the World‘s cutest guys.”

Speaking of which, check out what all of the kids and select grown-ups from Boy Meets World are up to now:

May more cast reunions be possible in the near future.