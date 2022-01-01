All%20Ikea%20stores%20in%20the%20UK%20have%20increased%20prices,%20with%20some%20popular%20items%20increasing%20by%2050%.

Customers noticed a difference after the holidays.

Ikea confirmed that it has raised prices across its UK stores after eagle-eyed shoppers noticed a significant difference in some items.

Prices%20have%20increased%20by%2010%%20on%20average,%20exceeding%20the%20global%20average%20of%209%, according%20to%20the%20furniture%20behemoth.

Customers who noticed significant price increases after the holidays notified the company via social media.

A Daily%20Mail%20investigation%20found%20that%20some%20wardrobes,%20beds,%20and%20desks%20are%20now%20up%20to%2050%%20more%20expensive,%20according%20to%20the%20Mirror.

A%20Hemnes%20daybed%20frame%20increased%20by%2015%,%20from%20%C2%A3215%20to%20%C2%A3279,%20and%20a%20Klippan%20two-seater%20sofa%20increased%20by%2015%,%20from%20%C2%A3199%20to%20%C2%A3229.

Meanwhile, a chest of Malm drawers has risen in price from £99 in mid-December to £150 today, a 52 percent increase, according to the newspaper.

The increase has been attributed to rising supply chain costs by Ikea.

It said in a tweet that “unfortunately, there has been a significant increase in costs across the supply chain, including raw materials, transportation, and logistics.”

“We’ll have to raise prices on a lot of our products because this is still going on.”

Retailers have raised prices in response to the pandemic and supply chain issues, which have been exacerbated by a shortage of HGV drivers and workers sickened by Covid.

Shipping and raw material costs have risen dramatically as a result of the issues.

In the United Kingdom, Ikea has 22 locations.

Ikea announced in September that it was having trouble meeting high demand for some of its products, particularly mattresses, as Britons bought new furniture for their homes, which they spent so much more time in during the lockdown.

“Covid-19’s effects are still evolving and affecting industries all over the world,” a spokesman said.

“Ikea has been able to absorb significant cost increases across the supply chain while keeping prices as low and stable as possible since the outbreak began.”

“Now, like many other retailers, we’ve had to raise our prices to make up for the loss of revenue.”

“Prices vary by country because they are affected not only by raw material prices, but also by transportation, logistical costs, and local market conditions.”

%22While%20individual%20price%20increases%20vary,%20the%20average%20increase%20in%20the%20UK%20is%2010%,%20in%20comparative%20to%209%%20globally.%22

