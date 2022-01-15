‘All My Children’ Reboot: ‘Pine Valley’ Is ‘Very Real,’ ABC President Says ‘Days’ Success Will Lead to ‘Additional Iterations’ ‘All My Children’ Reboot: ‘Pine Valley’ Is ‘Very Real,’ ABC President Says ‘Days’ Success Will Lead to ‘Additional Iterations’

﻿Reboot of ‘All My Children’: ‘Pine Valley’ Is ‘Very Real,’ ABC President Says ‘Days’ Success Promises ‘Additional Iterations’

Fans of All My Children have been waiting for news on the Pine Valley reboot for a long time.

Ex-stars Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are in charge of the reboot at the moment.

Even though the show appears to be stuck in “development hell,” there appear to be a few bright spots that fans can look forward to.

All My Children would be getting a “sequel series” in December 2020, according to TVLine. The new series would be called Pine Valley.

And executive producers would be Kelly Ripa (ex-Hayley) and Mark Consuelos (ex-Mateo).

All My Children celebrated its 52nd anniversary on May 5, 2022.

The status of Pine Valley was, of course, the first question on everyone’s minds.

After all, it was first revealed to be in development 13 months prior, in December 2020.

Granted, there is a pandemic at the moment, which can certainly cause havoc.

Fans, on the other hand, were still clamoring for more information.

Thankfully, Leo Richardson confirmed that the show’s first script had been submitted to executives.

Of course, now it was just a matter of waiting to see what would be approved.

The reboot was also “very real,” according to Eva LaRue, who played Maria on the show.

I’ve been getting a lot of DMs on here and IG recently about (hashtag)PineValley.

There hasn’t been an update yet… I wrote the script, which is exactly what I pitched and sold to ABC, and now we’re waiting.

I’m extremely proud of what we’ve created, and we’ll keep you updated.

Please keep our fingers crossed for us.

Even better, Susan Lucci, who played Erica Kane on the show for many years, confirmed that she was aware of the reboot efforts and would “love” to be a part of the new series.

Fans of All My Children will undoubtedly be overjoyed to see their favorite daytime villain camping out once more.

Craig Erwich, president of ABC Entertainment, spoke at the Television Critics Association’s virtual winter press tour on November 11th.

He answered reporters’ questions about a variety of upcoming shows and special events.

Questions about the revival of All My Children were at the top of the list.

TVLine confirmed that Erwich had no new information about the reboot for the press.

He did, however, bring up an intriguing counterpoint.

Erwich stated…

