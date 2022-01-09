All of Glasgow’s public toilets are marked on this handy map.

This handy map shows you where all of Glasgow’s public restrooms are located.

Glasgow is made up of toilets, especially now that we are spending more time outside than ever before.

This much-needed interactive map reveals all of the city’s public restrooms, ensuring that you’ll never be caught short again.

Many of us have been in this situation: you’ve gone shopping but now you need to spend a penny.

Maybe you’ve scheduled a meeting with a friend and gone for a takeout coffee and a quick lap around the neighborhood park.

You’ve put on your mask and packed your antibacterial hand gel, but you haven’t considered what will happen when nature calls.

It’s a situation we’ve all been in, especially since we try to limit our socializing to the outdoors.

But what do you do when you’re out in the open and there aren’t any obvious restrooms nearby?

Fortunately, some tech wizards have created an urgently needed interactive map that shows all of the city’s free and open public restrooms.

Toilets Make Glasgow lifts the lid on dozens of toilets located throughout Glasgow, ensuring that you’ll never be caught short while out and about!

Check out the interactive map here and save it to your favorites.

Just in case.