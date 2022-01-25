All of Kanye “Ye” West’s Newest Interview’s Biggest Takeaways: Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson, and More

All of Kanye “Ye” West’s Latest Interview’s Biggest Takeaways: Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson, and More

During a 44-minute interview with Hollywood Unlocked, Kanye “Ye” West got candid about everything from family issues to THAT SNL kiss between Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson.

You can’t say anything to Kanye West.

During a recent 44-minute interview withHollywood Unlocked—the entirety of which was released on Jan. 1—the 44-year-old rapper, who has legally changed his name to Ye, didn’t hold back.

24th.

Ye told host Jason Lee that what he’s been “going through” in the midst of his ongoing divorce from Kim Kardashian “can’t be captured in a headline.”

“This is one of the reasons why I wanted to sit down and talk to you directly, as well as talk to the rest of the world about exactly what happened,” he told Jason.

During the lengthy interview, Ye addressed some of the drama surrounding himself and his estranged wife—with whom he shares three children, North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2—and claimed that he was recently barred from entering the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s home, where he used to live, when dropping their kids off at school.

Continue reading to learn more about his thoughts on the subject, as well as his thoughts on co-parenting and family issues.

When Ye was picking up their children from school, he claimed he was “stopped” by Kim’s security team at the gate of her house.

North wanted to show him something inside the house when he returned with the kids the next day, but “daddy can’t come inside,” North was told.

The boundaries, however, had not been defined, according to Ye.

“And then I hear that the new boyfriend is in the house where I can’t even go, so I called my cousins.”

Despite his claims, a source told E! News in January 2022 that Pete Davidson, Kim’s boyfriend, “has never been to the house” and has never met the SKIMS mogul’s children with Ye.

“Kim has set boundaries,” the insider said.

It belongs to her.

Kanye cannot just show up unannounced, which is exactly what happened.”

In October 2021, Kim made her hosting debut on Saturday Night Live, despite her ongoing divorce from Ye.

She was Jasmin opposite Pete’s Aladdin character in one skit, and the two kissed.

Ye—who was in New York City at the time of Kim’s appearance on…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.

All the Bombshells From Kanye “Ye” West’s Latest Interview: Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson and More