All of Kylie Jenner’s gender hints about having a boy during her pregnancy, including the branding for her baby line

While announcing her newest baby’s birth on Instagram on Sunday, KYLIE Jenner seemed to confirm she had a baby boy.

In the announcement, the make-up mogul included a blue heart emoji, hinting at the baby’s gender.

The baby boy was born last Wednesday to Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum and rapper Travis Scott, who is also the father of 4-year-old daughter Stormi.

Kylie has been hinting at the fact that she’s having a boy throughout her pregnancy, from her baby line’s blue branding to her telling Instagram captions.

Now that Kylie has revealed the gender of her second child, we take a look back at all of the hints she dropped about having a boy.

When Kylie debuted her Kylie Baby line of products in September, many fans assumed she was expecting a boy.

The mom-of-two shared a photo of Stormi dressed in duck egg blue clothing while promoting the line.

Many speculated about what the choice meant for her baby’s gender because the mother and daughter due posed together in blue for promotional shots.

Many of Kylie’s Instagram captions throughout her pregnancy revealed that she was expecting a boy.

She captioned a photo of her blue-laced sneakers “baby blues” in October.

Fans speculated in the comments that she was revealing the gender of her baby.

Kylie began dropping hints about her baby boy on Instagram in August.

She added a blue heart emoji to a photo of Stormi and captioned it, “favorite girl.”

Fans assumed Kylie already knew she was having a boy because of her words and emoji choice.

While Kylie’s hints now appear clear, many people assumed she was having a girl before her baby was born.

Many speculated that Kylie’s baby shower color scheme hinted at the addition of another girl to the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

The images featured a luxurious intimate event that included wood-carved giraffes, white flowers, and a DIOR stroller that retails for (dollar)5K, captioned with a white heart, baby, and giraffe emoji.

A group shot with Kylie’s mother, Kris Jenner, and their maternal grandmother, Mary Jo Campbell, was also included in the photos Kylie shared.

Fans congratulated Kylie in the comments section at the time, and many speculated that the baby’s gender had been revealed subtly by the theme of the secret party.