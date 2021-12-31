All of Spider-Man’s Love Interests in Live-Action Marvel Films, from MJ to Gwen Stacy

All of Spider-Man’s Love Interests in Live-Action Marvel Movies, from MJ to Gwen Stacy

Characters like Spider-Man and Batman are so well-known that even their supporting cast is recognized by the general public.

And, for as long as Peter Parker has been alive, Spider-Man’s love interests have remained on fans’ minds.

However, this article will only cover Spider-Man’s love interests in the films starring Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland.

Surprisingly, one of Spider-Man’s most notable romances was with a (sometimes) villain.

Felicia Hardy, aka Black Cat, has a special relationship with Spider-Man in the comics.

When she flirts with Peter, she’s one of the few characters who can leave the webhead speechless.

Felicia Hardy played Harry Osborn’s (Dane DeHaan) assistant in Marc Webb’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

Felicity Jones (Star Wars: Rogue One) portrayed her.

Balancing everyday work and superhero work became a staple of the genre thanks to Superman.

Peter Parker, on the other hand, is one of the few superheroes who has such a prominent role at work.

Several employees, including Robbie Robertson and Betty Brant, are bullied by J Jonah Jameson.

What is your favorite Spider-Man love interest?

Betty Brant was Spider-Man’s very first love interest.

Their relationship, on the other hand, appeared doomed to fail, especially after she blamed Spider-Man for the death of her brother.

During the infamous jazz montage in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 3, when the Venom symbiote altered Maguire’s Peter personality, he and Betty became extremely flirty.

However, the reference was limited to a single instance.

Tom Holland’s first solo Spider-Man film was Spider-Man: Homecoming.

It also introduced a new Spider-Man love interest, Liz Allen, who has not received as many adaptations as Gwen Stacy or MJ. This created a love triangle between Peter and Flash Thompson.

Their feelings, however, never aligned, and the relationship was never formalized.

Spider-Man: Homecoming threw everything into disarray, altering her origins and even her name.

She was now the daughter of Adrian Toomes, aka The Vulture (Michael Keaton), who played Peter’s high school crush in the film.

Gwen Stacy has been absent from the pages of comic books for nearly 50 years.

Instead of Bucky, Uncle Ben, and Jason Todd, the phrase “Nobody stays dead except Bucky, Uncle Ben, and Jason Todd” has been changed to include Gwen (and Batman’s parents).

Her impact on Spider-Man and Marvel comics, on the other hand, hasn’t faded.

She was created by Marvel to be Spider-Man’s love interest…

