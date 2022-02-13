All of the Adorable Rescue Dogs Competing in the 2022 Puppy Bowl can be seen here.

See All of the Adorable Rescue Dogs Competing in the Puppy Bowl in 2022

Meet the starting players for Team Ruff and Team Fluff, who will compete in Puppy Bowl XVIII.

It’s almost time for the big game, so thank your lucky paws.

That’s right: the Puppy Bowl XVIII kicks off on February 8th.

13

Team Ruff and Team Fluff are ready to take the field, and this year’s event will bring together 118 adoptable puppy players from 67 shelters and rescues from 33 states.

They’ll be in good hands, too: BFFs Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg are not only hosting the Puppy Bowl, but also coaching it this year.

Team Fluff will be led by Snoop, while Team Ruff will be led by Martha, the CHEWY “Lombarky” Trophy winners from last year.

Those on the bench aren’t forgotten, either.

Throughout the game, puppy cheerleaders will root for and howl for their favorite players.

Regardless of who you support, there’s no denying how paws-itively adorable all of the pups below are.

Continue scrolling to see all of the rebarkable rescue dogs who are ready to go into battle!

The Puppy Bowl XVIII will be televised on February 28th.

13th at 2:00 p.m.

ET airs on Animal Planet and is available to stream on Discovery(plus).

More information on adopting the furry friends can be found here.

See All the Pawsomely Adorable Rescue Dogs Competing in the 2022 Puppy Bowl