All of the Biggest Bombshells are in Jamie Lynn Spears’ Memoir

In her memoir, Things I Should Have Said, Jamie Lynn Spears discusses her tumultuous relationship with her sister Britney Spears, family strife, the Zoey 101 feud, and more.

Sister, you have no idea how much drama we have been missing out on over the years.

Jamie Lynn Spears’ memoir, Things I Should Have Said, was finally released in January amid the ongoing Spears family feud.

The Zoey 101 star opened up more about her tumultuous relationship with big sister Britney Spears on October 18th.

Following Jamie Lynn’s interview with ABC News in which she claimed Britney had locked the two of them in a room together with a knife, the sisters have been feuding on social media.

The singer responded to the shocking claim on Twitter, denying it ever happened and claiming her 30-year-old sister had “stooped to a whole new level of LOW.”

“We were a tight-knit family torn apart by money, distorted truths, and undisclosed personal issues,” Jamie Lynn writes in Things I Should Have Said about the alleged incident, as well as her account of Britney’s conservatorship battle.

But, as the situation becomes more public, Britney has sent a cease and desist letter to her sister regarding her memoir and recent interviews.

“We write with some trepidation because the last thing Britney wants is to draw more attention to your ill-timed book and its misleading or outrageous claims about her,” Britney’s lawyer Matthew S Rosengart writes in the letter. “Although Britney has not read and does not intend to read your book, she and millions of her fans were shocked to see how you exploited her for monetary gain.”

She won’t put up with it, and she shouldn’t.”

In addition to discussing her experiences with her sister, the Sweet Magnolias actress also discussed her secret family turmoil, becoming pregnant at the age of 16, and her feud with her former Zoey 101 co-star Alexa Nikolas.

Here are the most shocking revelations from Jamie Lynn’s memoir:

When Britney Spears was placed under conservatorship in February 2008, Jamie Lynn was sixteen years old and pregnant. “I knew things were difficult for Britney, but I was wrapped up in my own life,” Jamie Lynn, now 30, writes.

“I was supporting her at the time by…

Latest News from Infosurhoy