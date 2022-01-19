All of the Red Flags in Ben and Mahogany’s Relationship on ’90 Day Fiancé’

’90 Day Fiancé’: Ben and Mahogany’s Relationship Has All the Red Flags

TLC finally revealed Ben and Mahogany’s long-distance relationship to fans on the January 16 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.

After his messy divorce and leaving his strict church, 52-year-old Ben is looking forward to finally meeting the love of his life, 24-year-old Mahogany.

However, there are a slew of red flags that have fans of 90 Day Fiancé questioning their relationship’s legitimacy.

Ben drew the attention of 24-year-old Mahogany from San Bartolo, Peru, after sharing his fitness modeling photos on social media.

They’ve been chatting online for three months but have yet to meet up for a video chat.

Despite this, Ben is planning a visit to Peru to see her.

When Ben showed his friends and family the photos of Mahogany, however, they immediately recognized red flags.

Ben admits to his friends that he and his friends have only spoken on the phone twice and have yet to video chat.

“There is a reason for that,” he explains.

As a result, she’s simply shy.

And she just doesn’t like video chatting, which I understand.” His friends and family, on the other hand, all agree that Mahogany’s photos are fake or heavily edited.

Ben has talked to strangers on the internet before.

In fact, he fell in love with someone who was attempting to extort money from him by catfishing him.

“I really haven’t told anyone,” Ben says to the cameras.

I’ve had my share of catfishing.

And it took me several weeks to figure out that the person I was talking to was actually a man from Africa who was texting me.”

“It really hurt me, actually,” he admitted.

But I know Mahogany isn’t one of them.

Because we continue to connect on a deeper level every single day.

That’s something you can’t fake.”

Despite the fact that Ben believes everything Mahogany says, his friends are much more skeptical of her motives, particularly after Ben reveals that he’s been sending her money.

His friend suggests that he is being “scammed,” but he does not agree.

“You don’t even know if she’s a real person or if she’s anything like she says she is,” his friend says.

“Listen,” Ben retorts.

He confirms that he sent Mahogany a (dollar)1,000 loan.

Ben explains why he chose to send her money.

“She asked for a loan, which is unusual,” he says.

Many fans of 90 Day Fiancé think so…

