All of the Red Flags in Ximena and Mike’s Relationship So Far in ’90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days’

Before the 90 Dayscouple, Ximena and Mike have been talking on the internet for months and are finally together.

However, there have been numerous red flags in their relationship.

So far, these are the most significant.

Ximena revealed that she is still in love with her ex-boyfriend, who got her pregnant in prison, on the premiere episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 5.

The single mother of two boys claimed her incarcerated boyfriend made her pregnant on purpose.

“Juan David is 9 years old, and Harold Steven is 3 years old,” she said, adding, “Juan David’s ad was for a one-night stand, and that was it.”

And Harold Steven’s father is incarcerated.”

“He wanted to defend his uncle and acted without thinking,” Ximena said.

As a result, that’s what he’s now paying for.”

She revealed that she met her ex on Facebook and paid him a visit in jail after four to five months of talking with him.

“And I love him… I loved him a lot,” she continued.

Fans of 90 Day Fiancé were taken aback when she revealed that she “wanted to have a child” with her prisoner ex.

She was pregnant by her second visit to the jail.

“I’d put my feet up for me to actually get pregnant,” Ximena said.

The 90 Day Fiancé star revealed that her ex-husband is still very much a part of her son’s life and that they “talk almost every day.”

She stated that she needs someone to support her now because her ex will be in prison for a long time.

Mike enters the picture at this point.

After a few days of Mike’s visit to her native Colombia, Ximena discussed the possibility of Mike proposing with her sister, Wendy.

“Does Mike know you can’t have kids?” Wendy inquired of Ximena, who shrugged.

“I know Mike wants a child,” Ximena says in the video, “but I can’t have more kids.” She goes on to explain, “I suffered a lot with my two deliveries because having a child by Caesarean is the worst pain a mother can go through.”

“So, I made the decision to undergo surgery,” she explained.

My tubes were also burned after they were cut.

As a result, I’m unable to have any more children.”

Wendy inquires about Mike’s reaction to her decision not to have any more children.

“I can imagine it’ll be a hard blow for…,” Ximena says.

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.