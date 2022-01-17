All of the songs sampled by The Weeknd on his album ‘Dawn FM’

All of the songs sampled on The Weeknd’s album ‘Dawn FM’

The Weeknd’s new album, Dawn FM, has divided fans and critics alike.

The inclusion of sampled songs rather than original music was a common criticism of the album.

But how much of Dawn FM’s programming isn’t created by the station itself?

The Weeknd’s fans have been waiting to hear what he’ll do next since his smash album After Hours was released in early 2020, especially given the fact that he hasn’t toured since the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

He announced his After Hours ’til Dawn tour in late 2021, which would support both his After Hours album and his new project Dawn FM.

Dawn FM is a concept album that immerses listeners in The Weeknd’s imaginary “sonic universe.”

It’s set up to sound like you’re listening to a 1980s R&B or easy listening radio station, complete with radio station announcements for “Dawn 103.5.” The album’s radio host and narrator is The Weeknd’s friend, actor Jim Carrey.

He described the project as “the album [he’s] always wanted to make” in a GQ interview from 2021.

He told Billboard that he took a certain creative direction because the album was written and created entirely in lockdown.

“During the pandemic, I began writing the [next]album, which felt like we were all in this scary, unfamiliar territory.”

And I was obsessed with the feeling of going outside, so I wanted to make music that sounded like it,” he explained.

“Until now, I felt like I didn’t know how to make this album.”

Prior to that, it would have been far too ambitious for me.

I knew what I liked, but I didn’t think I had the skills to complete that kind of project until now.”

While it’s a common criticism of Dawn FM that it relies too heavily on samples from other songs, only two tracks on the album are derived directly from previously released music.

For example, “Out of Time” sounds like a classic ’80s R&B song.

And its inclusion was deliberate: the song sampled by the production is from 1983.

“Midnight Pretenders” is a song written by Tomoko Aran and Tetsur Oda and performed by Aran.

Numerous artists have sampled and covered “Midnight Pretenders” since then.

Dawn FM’s only other sample on the album is found in “Sacrifice,” the album’s second single.

