All of the Thanksgiving episodes of ‘Friends’ in one place

The Complete ‘Friends’ Thanksgiving Episodes List

Every sitcom needs at least one Thanksgiving episode in which the main characters bond over the holiday’s craziness.

However, many Friends fans will recall that the show did not have just one Thanksgiving episode.

There were several, each of which was famous in its own right.

With Thanksgiving just around the corner, there’s no better way to unwind than with Rachel (Jennifer Aniston), Monica (Courteney Cox), Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow), Joey (Matt LeBlanc), Chandler (Matthew Perry), and Ross (David Schwimmer).

Continue reading for a list of every Friends Thanksgiving episode, as well as information on which celebrities appear in Friends Thanksgiving episodes, what the cast ate, and where you can watch them in 2021.

On certain holidays, certain shows are known to go all out.

The Simpsons, for example, has a long history of scaring viewers on Halloween with its Treehouse of Horror specials.

Bob’s Burgers, on the other hand, is known for having some interesting Valentine’s Day episodes.

When it comes to Thanksgiving, Friends appears to be the undisputed champion.

Every season of the show featured a Thanksgiving episode, and no other holiday received the same treatment.

Friends are even being blamed by some for the rise in popularity of the term “Friendsgiving” in recent years.

So, how many Thanksgivings did Friends celebrate? The show lasted ten seasons, so there are a total of ten Thanksgiving episodes.

Here’s a Friends Thanksgiving episode list if you want to binge-watch the 10 most memorable episodes.

The first Friends Thanksgiving episode, “The One Where Underdog Got Away,” set the tone for how the show would portray the holiday in subsequent seasons.

Monica’s plans for a quiet Thanksgiving quickly disintegrate when all of the characters show up at her place.

The gang also accidentally locks themselves out of the apartment when the Underdog float breaks free during the parade.

Season 2, Episode 8 – “The One With the List” Season 2 took a different approach to Thanksgiving.

In 1995, NBC mandated a holiday theme for all Thursday night shows.

Monica tries to incorporate “Mockloate,” synthetic chocolate, into Thanksgiving recipes in order to meet that requirement, according to the writers.

Ross’ ill-fated list of advantages and disadvantages about Rachel, however, is the episode’s most memorable plotline.

“The One With the Football” is the title of Season 3, Episode 9 of “The One With the Football.” Football…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhot.

TBS” width=”500″ height=”281″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/CLFaZcXUZ6o?feature=oembed” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]