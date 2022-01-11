All of These Young Artists Have Been Inspired By Stevie Nicks

All of These Young Artists Have Been Influenced by Stevie Nicks

Stevie Nicks has spent the majority of her life as a successful musician; her albums have gone multiplatinum, and she is the first and only woman to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice.

It’s no surprise that she is an inspiration to so many young artists.

Nicks’ honesty and vulnerability in interviews and songwriting, in addition to her awards, appeal to a wide range of audiences.

Here are some of the young artists who look up to Nicks as an inspiration.

Lorde has expressed her admiration for Fleetwood Mac in public.

“LADIES AND GENTLEMEN, I SAW THE BEST CONCERT OF MY LIFE LAST NIGHT AND IT WAS FLEETWOOD MAC,” she wrote on Instagram in 2015, according to W Magazine.

“STEVIE, how purely magical it was to see her in front of me, my crescent moon mother, in the flesh, all in black, her hair playing tricks with the light,” she said, referring to Nicks.

“If [Lorde] had been my age, and lived our age, she probably would have been the third girl in Fleetwood Mac,” Nicks told the audience two years later during a show in New Zealand.

Alana Haim said in an interview with Red Bull Music that the last hero she met in person was Nicks.

“I never imagined I’d be able to say I met Stevie Nicks, and the fact that I can still says it astounds me,” she said.

“She is the most amazing human being on the face of the earth.”

Nicks gave the sisters necklaces when they first met, and the sisters said they still wear them.

Nicks gave each of the sisters a golden moon necklace to initiate them as “Sisters of the Moon” at the end of their joint interview with T Magazine.

Alana told the Huffington Post, “That moon necklace holds a lot of power.”

“Every single person I’ve met has asked, ‘Where did you get that necklace?’ People are attracted to the moon.

I’m speechless.”

Sheryl Crow and Nicks have formed a friendship that goes beyond musical collaboration, but Nicks has still offered Crow career and life advice.

Nicks told ABC News, “What I tell Sheryl Crow is don’t get interested in somebody who’s going to go back on the road.”

“Men are going to hit the road and look for other women….

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.