All the Details on Giuliana Rancic’s 2020 Grammy Awards Dress

Giuliana Rancic came to slay!

E! News has all the exclusive details on G’s 2020 Grammy Awards look, straight from her stylist Ashley Guereque.

The veteran E! host arrived to the red carpet looking gorgeous in a bright pink dress by Rhea Costa. The floor-length gown featured a thigh-high slit that showed off G’s long legs and glowing tan and a dramatic one-shoulder sleeve that touched the ground.

G paired her dress with black Christian Louboutin heels embellished with spiky gold straps around the ankle.

Giuliana completed her look with some serious bling, specifically rings and bracelets by Shay and earrings by Peter Marco of Beverly Hills.

As for her hair and makeup glam, Giuliana looked fresh and fierce in simple makeup and her blond bob in waves. Way to kill it, Giuliana!

G definitely switched it up for music’s biggest night and chose something more TK than what she wore to host E!’s Live From the Red Carpet show at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards earlier this month.

For the Globes, Giuliana donned a silver Alexander Terekhov gown with matching metallic Jimmy Choo heels.