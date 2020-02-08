All the Details on Harry Styles’ Standout Manicures

If you ever wanted a sign of the times, look at Harry Styles‘ nails.

“One thing we will see way more of in 2020 is men expressing themselves through nails,” celebrity nail artist Jenny Longworth told PopSugar in a newly published interview—and her very famous client is certainly helping to pave the way. After all, the beloved Brit Award-winning performer is known just as much for his gender-neutral style as he is for his hit tracks. And, in the course of his years in the spotlight as a solo artist, the One Direction alum has made standout nail polish a signature part of his one-of-a-kind aesthetic.

While there are few things more fun than nail art, there is still a method to the manis. As Longworth shared with PopSugar, the 26-year-old likes color below his cuticles.

“Harry always has a good eye for color, and we tend to gravitate to the same kind of ‘off’ shades,” Longworth said.

Those “off” shades include a minty one. “We are both obsessed with this one particular mint green [polish]at the moment,” she said. “That’s his go-to shade.” The collaborators are reportedly fans of Essie’s Mint Candy Apple.

But, like picking an outfit for an occasion, it’s not one color fits all.

“Sometimes we switch it up and do something a bit more classic like reds and blacks if he’s wearing a suit, or something fun for an editorial, like the recent smiley face nail art,” she told PopSugar.

Longworth was referencing the smiley face-adorned nails Styles posed with for The Guardian, a design he had practiced himself ahead of time.

“We were all kind of obsessed with the idea for a while before we actually executed it properly,” she told PopSugar. “He even attempted his own version [of the look]on himself a while before.”

Harry, can we hire you!?