All the Magical Moments, Behind-the-Scenes Secrets, and More at the Harry Potter Reunion

All the Magical Moments, Behind-the-Scenes Secrets, and More from the Harry Potter Reunion

In celebration of the 20th anniversary of the first Harry Potter film, the cast reunited to reflect on their roles in bringing the acclaimed book series to life.

Everything that was shared can be found below.

To return to Hogwarts, all you need is a couch and an HBO Max subscription.

And that’s exactly what we did when we watched the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts special, which brought together the franchise’s stars Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter), Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley), Emma Watson (Hermione Granger), Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy), Ralph Fiennes (Lord Voldemort), Jason Isaacs (Lucius Malfoy), and more to reminisce on

The reunion not only brought the incredible cast back together, but it also allowed fans to get a closer look at the magical set.

A trip to the enchanting Great Hall, a seat in the Gryffindor common room, and a stop at Gringotts Wizarding Bank, to name a few, are all on the list.

“I’ll always remember the first time I walked through the Great Hall,” Tom said in an interview before the reunion.

And it still tingles my skin the same way it did back then.”

The never-before-shared memories and tidbits from the set were, however, our favorite takeaway from the entire special.

For starters, you’ll never guess who was “in love” with Tom among the Harry Potter cast.

Oh, and one of the villains onscreen admitted to stealing from the set.

(HINT: When you figure it out, it’s not Lestrange.)

So grab your chocolate frogs, put on your house robe, and relax because we’ve got all the best moments from the Harry Potter reunion right here.

Director Chris Columbus was determined to bring Daniel Radcliffe in for an audition after seeing him in the BBC’s 1999 adaptation of David Copperfield.

“So my mum and dad were like, ‘No, that’s a hug disruption to his life,” Daniel recalled, “so my mum and dad were like, ‘No, that’s a hug disruption to his life.”

The Radcliffes agreed to let Daniel audition after a chance meeting with producer David Heyman at a theatre.

It’s difficult to imagine anyone other than Jason Isaacs in the role of Lucius Malfoy.

Jason, on the other hand, appears in HBO Max’s Harry Potter reunion…

The most recent brief news from Infosurhoy.

Harry Potter Reunion: All the Magical Moments, Behind-the-Scenes Secrets and More