All the Photos of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s “Intimate” Pizza Date can be found here.

Following a romantic getaway to the Bahamas, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s relationship heated up even more when they went out for an Italian dinner date in Los Angeles recently.

Kim, 41, wore a pullover and leather pants while visiting Jon and Vinny’s for pizza, while the Saturday Night Live comedian, 28, wore a hoodie and colorful trousers.

On January, the pair held court in a corner booth in the back of the restaurant, sharing two pies and other dishes, according to an eyewitness.

“I’d call it a private affair.”

“They were all very close together even when they jumped into the booth, and it seemed like a cute date,” the onlooker said, adding that the couple was “low key” throughout dinner.

But their night out didn’t end there: they were also seen getting ice cream at a local Rite Aid.

Pete was photographed wrapping his arm around the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star for a sweet hug at one point during the evening.

Kim is “having a great time with Pete,” according to a source close to the SKIMS tycoon.

“Everything is lighthearted and enjoyable.”

It’s a significant shift, and it’s exactly what she requires at this time.

“She likes how easy and carefree it is for her,” an insider told E! News.

“Pete is a delightful and amusing character.

It’s very sweet how they light up when they’re around each other.”

Despite the fact that Kim, who has four children with ex-husband Kanye “Ye” West, is “very happy with things” right now, a source says she is “not at a point where she wants to bring Pete around the kids or incorporate him into her family life.”

“For the time being, she’s keeping it all apart.”

“She wants to be sensitive to the children’s feelings,” the source added.

“She does what she does with Pete when the kids aren’t around.”

The 44-year-old rapper has “absolutely not given up on Kim and still believes they will be together,” according to the insider, but a reconciliation is “never going to happen.” Ye is currently linked to actress Julia Fox.

