All the signs that Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra were expecting their first child have been revealed as the couple shocks their fans with big baby news.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have given fans all the signs that they are expecting their first child.

Fans were taken aback when Nick Jonas and his wife, Priyanka Chopra, announced the birth of their first child via surrogate.

Here are the CLUES they were looking for that were right in front of their eyes.

On January 21, 2022, the couple announced that they had welcomed a child via surrogacy.

In an Instagram post, Nick, 29, wrote, “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate.”

“During this special time, we respectfully request privacy so that we can focus on our family.”

The baby was born on Saturday in a Southern California hospital, according to TMZ.

The birth of a baby girl has been confirmed by the outlet, though the name has yet to be revealed.

Priyanka, 39, made the same announcement on her page, but kept their baby’s gender a secret until now.

However, the couple, who married in 2018 after dating for less than a year, had been dropping major hints all along.

To commemorate Mother’s Day in May 2021, the family-oriented actress shared a photo of herself with her mother.

“Today we celebrate motherhood,” read the caption.

“All life begins here.”

She also shared a series of sweet photos with Nick earlier this month, with the same caption:

“I am eternally grateful for my family and friends.”

“Here’s to living life to the fullest. (hashtag)2022”

The model and author also shared scuba-diving photos from a trip in October 2021, with a caption that once again embraced the beauty of life.

“There are days when the stress just needs to be silenced!” she wrote. “What better way to do that than to explore God’s magnificent underwater creations?”

“There is a first time for everything,” the Hindu now-mother-of-one writes alongside a kissing emoji in her Instagram bio.

In interviews and public appearances, Priyanka and Nick also hinted that they were expecting a child and were looking forward to the future.

The Jonas Brothers were the subject of a Netflix special called the Jonas Brother Family Roast in November 2021, during which the actress joked:

“Nick and I are expecting!” she exclaimed, pausing for a long moment before continuing, “to get drunk tonight and sleep in tomorrow!”

Jonas appeared nervous at first, but eventually laughed.

Priyanka was asked by Vanity Fair earlier this month if she and Nick were planning to start a family, and she flatly refused.

“They’re a big part of our future aspirations,” she said.

“By God’s grace, things happen when they happen.”

When pressed further on whether they would give up their busy careers to start a family, she…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.