All the ways Kylie Jenner’s fans figured out she was expecting her second child just days before the big announcement

For some of Kylie Jenner’s most ardent fans, the news that she had given birth to her second child was no surprise.

Many of them have been on the lookout for clues for weeks, scouring social media for any mention of a baby belly.

The reality star shared the first photo of her newborn son on Sunday.

Stormi, the TV star’s daughter, is seen holding her new sibling’s tiny and precious hand in the black-and-white photograph.

With the addition of blue heart emojis to her post, the E! star appeared to confirm that she had a boy.

Travis Scott, 30, and Kylie Jenner have two children together, including Stormi, who was born on February 1, 2018.

Kylie gave birth to her baby boy on February 2, but didn’t reveal his name until February 6.

Fans noticed the 24-year-old had all but vanished from social media in the last couple of months, prompting some internet sleuths to become suspicious.

The speculation was fueled by a series of clues on Instagram, where she only shared a few photos of her growing baby bump and life updates.

One Reddit user in particular brought up the subject, expressing their “boredom” with the youngest Jenner’s lack of posting.

“I’m tired of being bored.”

I’m bored with the k’s.

They wrote, “I’m over Julia Fox, I’m over Kim and Pete pap photos, I’m over goth Kourt and love quotes Khloe.”

“I’m excited for Kylie’s baby, that’s all.”

Several people, however, suggested that the baby had already been delivered, and they shared their thoughts on the subject.

One joked, “[Maybe] it’s born but still in that awkward newborn phase where they’re more potato than cute.”

“Honestly, what’s taking so long,” a second grumbled, “I feel like she’s been pregnant for a long time.”

Prior to going socially silent, the reality star gave a major “hint” that she had given birth by sharing a sultry new photo that showed off a perfectly flat stomach.

The reality TV star shared a new photo to promote Kylie Cosmetics’ upcoming Valentine’s Day collection.

Kylie was wearing a tight-fitting dress and sat in a pink bed in the photo.

The low-cut dress flaunted her cleavage, while a heart-shaped hole revealed the star’s belly button and flat stomach.

“The Valentine Collection coming Feb 3rd,” the TV personality wrote alongside the photo.

Right now, on my Instagram stories @kyliecosmetics, you can watch the reveal.”

Fans rushed to the comments section shortly after Kylie shared the post, wondering if she had already given birth to her second child.

“WHERE IS THE BABYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYY

the

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.