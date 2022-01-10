All the Wildest Moments from RHOSLC Season 2 (So Far): From Arrests to Cult Accusations

Season two of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City isn’t quite over yet, but with so much drama to keep track of, we’re already looking back at the season’s most memorable moments.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City has already cemented its place in reality television history after only two seasons.

After news broke that one of the show’s main cast members, Jen Shah, had been arrested for allegedly running a nationwide telemarketing fraud scheme (she has since pleaded not guilty), fans awaited the show’s return with bated breath.

While following Shah’s legal woes has been entertaining to say the least—from the shocking arrest caught on camera to the ongoing talk about someone tipping off the feds—each episode has enough additional drama to rival entire seasons of other franchises (ahem, the puppygate-plagued iteration of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills).

So, before the end of season two, we’re going over everything.

Take a look back at all of the wild moments that have occurred on RHOSLC thus far in the gallery below.

Think cursed cooking classes, disastrous luncheons, and a lot of talk about cults, which has piqued viewers’ interest since the first season, when viewers learned that Mary Cosby had married her step-grandfather in order to inherit a church.

The best part is that RHOSLC isn’t over yet.

Continue scrolling to relive the chaos.

On Sundays at 9 p.m., The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs.

Season one of the Bravo series is also available on Peacock.

(The NBCUniversal family includes E!, Bravo, and Peacock.)

The season’s title scene took place on a bus that was supposed to take Jen Shah, Heather Gay, Whitney Rose, Lisa Barlow, and Jennie Nguyen to Vail, Colorado.

Jen, on the other hand, received an ominous phone call shortly after boarding and immediately left.

Homeland Security, NYPD officers, and several SWAT team members arrived next.

Jen had been arrested for her alleged involvement in a nationwide telemarketing fraud scheme, as the women learned once they left Salt Lake City—she has since pleaded not guilty to the charges—and as the cameras were rolling, fans were able to witness the group’s genuine reactions as they tried to make sense of everything.

Jen’s arrest, in and of itself, was shocking.

Despite the fact that Bravo’s cameras are…

