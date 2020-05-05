All together we will get ahead | The mail

The composer Fernando Velázquez (Getxo, 1976) honors the title of the film, ‘Lo imposible’, by J. A. Bayona. Not only is he the author of the exquisite soundtrack, but has managed to gather 58 musicians, confined and dispersed throughout the world, so that they interpret the score of the film in a video. All copyrights generated by viewing the recording will go entirely to Doctors Without Borders and its fight against Covid-19 in more than 70 countries.

From Sydney to Bogotá, passing through Kuala Lumpur, Moscow and Lisbon, in a multi-screen video, the musicians (among which there are BOS and OSE instrumentalists) manage to play in harmony and in concert, for more than six minutes. A feat dotted with black and white photos. All of them loaded with gratitude to the many professionals who have continued working in these times of pandemic and suffering. You can see doctors, nurses, delivery men, bus drivers, delivery men, pharmacists, reporters …

The recording begins with a cello solo and ends with the notes of a piano, which James Rhodes delicately reels. The image of a sleeping man, with a baby in his arms, overlaps while the music ends. This is José María Velázquez, a great lover of literature and music. A good man who would be, as always, very proud of his son.

