All you need is a teabag and I’ve got the perfect solution to put your baby to sleep in minutes.

All you need is a teabag and I’ve got the perfect solution for putting your baby to sleep in minutes.

Do you have an unruly child who refuses to take a bath or get a good night’s sleep?

According to Carmen, a chamomile teabag could hold the “life-changing” answer.

The science behind it: Chamomile is a natural relaxant with bisabolol as an active ingredient, which is a safe and gentle oil with sedative properties.

Aromatic oils are released when aromatic oils are added to a warm bath, helping to soothe muscles and promote restful sleep.

Furthermore, the medicinal herb contains a natural anti-inflammatory that aids in the treatment of skin irritations such as itching and dryness.

GET A £5 FREE BONUS WITHOUT MAKING A DEPOSIT AT FABULOUS BINGO.

Carmen used TikTok to show how chamomile can help her son relax before bedtime.

“Boil chamomile tea,” she said, demonstrating a pan with four teabags.

“Add cold water to the baby’s shower.”

Her son can be seen in the next scene taking a bath before being dried, dressed, and placed in bed.

He is sound asleep in less than ten minutes, much to his mother’s delight.

Carmen’s social media followers weren’t long in praising her clever hack in the comments section.

“I’m going to try this!!,” one exhausted mother wrote.

“I used it on my babies and it worked,” said a second, while a third exclaimed, “It helps for nappy rashes and ezcema as well!”

Meanwhile, a fourth praised: “Just did this for my daughter and she is passed out thank you so much I’ll update tomorrow to let you know if she slept through the night I’ll update tomorrow to let you know if she slept through the night I’ll update tomorrow to let you know if she slept through the night I’ll update tomorrow to let you know if she slept through the

Others expressed their desire to try the tip tip with their own children.

“I’ve been trying to get my baby to sleep since 7 p.m. and he only fell asleep at 1 a.m., mind you he hasn’t napped all day,” one user wrote.

“I’m going to try this tomorrow,” wrote another.

All day and night, my 7-month-old baby only requires 30 minutes of power.

There will be no long stretches of sleep.’

In other parenting news, this woman revealed she has four baby boy names in mind, but they’re all penis nicknames.

This baby sleep expert revealed the one massage technique that can instantly put your baby to sleep.

Also revealed are the least popular baby names on the verge of extinction.