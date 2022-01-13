All You Need to Know About Cheer’s New Rival

What You Should Know About Cheer’s New Rival Team

In the second season of the Netflix docuseries Cheer, Navarro College took on Trinity Valley Community College.

Navarro College is being challenged by Trinity Valley Community College.

Coach Monica Aldama of Navarro College is preparing her team to face Trinity Valley Community College athletes, led by coach Vontae Johnson, in the second season of the Netflix docuseries Cheer.

The two teams have competed in the National Cheerleaders Association’s National Championships in Daytona, Fla., for years, with Navarro College consistently winning.

It wasn’t always like this, though.

The TVCC Cardinals have won 11 national championships and were once thought to be better than Navarro, which is only 40 miles away.

“Kids would go to Trinity Valley for tryouts,” says Craig Callaway, a TVCC alum.

They’d go to Navarro and try out there if they didn’t make Trinity Valley’s tryouts.”

However, Vontae’s coaching style has aided the Cardinals in regaining their former glory.

Vontae claims that he and Monica have opposing views on what makes a good cheerleader. Johnson claims that he recruits athletes based on “their character,” not their status.

While Monica seeks out “showmen,” Vontae claims Monica seeks out people with good hearts and a winning mentality.

In the first episode, Vontae says, “Don’t come to the Valley because you want to be famous.”

“Come to the Valley to be the best.”

The team captains are Jada Wooten and Jeron Hazelwood: As one of the best tumblers on the team, Jada has taken on a leadership role for the Cardinals, and she isn’t one to let people get away with it. “I’ve always been a leader, and I actually want to do better for my team instead of just myself or my coach,” Jada says.

“I’m doing my best to be a role model and lead for them.”

And, according to Vontae, he’s taught Jada to be “humbly cocky,” allowing her to “shine in her own way.”

Jeron is a stumbler, a cheerleader who can stunt and tumble.

But that’s not what sets him apart as a leader: Johnson claims to bring “energy” to a performance:…

