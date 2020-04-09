Allen Garfield, “The Conversation” character actor, dead at the age of 80 from Coronavirus

Click here to read the full article.

<p class = “Artboard-Atom Artboard-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “Allen Garfield, the filmmaker’s most popular character actor, who played small but significant roles in classics from the 1970s The conversation and Nashvilledied at the age of 80.“data-reactid =” 20 “>Allen Garfield, the filmmaker’s most popular character actor, who played small but significant roles in classics from the 1970s The conversation and Nashvilledied at the age of 80.

<p class = “Artboard-Atom Artboard-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “The New Jersey Star Ledger, where Garfield worked as a sports journalist in the 1950s, first reported the death of the Newark-born actor after complications from COVID-19. Garfield’s sister confirmed that Hollywood reporter.“data-reactid =” 21 “>The New Jersey Star Ledger, where Garfield worked as a sports journalist in the 1950s, first reported the death of the Newark-born actor after complications from COVID-19. Garfield’s sister confirmed that Hollywood reporter.

<p class = “Artboard-Atom Artboard-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “More from Rolling Stone“data-reactid =” 22 “>More from Rolling Stone

<p class = “Artboard-Atom Artboard-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “Garfield, a former boxer from Golden Gloves, who studied acting in the Actors Studio, threw his small but imposing physique into the role of a persistent, grumpy heaviness on both sides of the law.“data-reactid =” 27 “>Garfield, a former boxer from Golden Gloves, who studied acting in the Actors Studio, threw his small but imposing physique into the role of a persistent, grumpy heaviness on both sides of the law.

<p class = “Artboard-Atom Artboard-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “After his first appearances on the screen in 1969 in the orgy-free Orgy Girls ’69 and especially the satire by Robert Downey Sr. Putney SwopeGarfield worked with many of the major filmmakers of the 1970s for the next decade: Brian De Palma’s 1970s film Hi Mom!, Milos Formans Take off, Woody Allen Bananas, Billy Wilders the cover Adaptation, Peter Yates Mother, jugs and speed and William Friedkin’s raid film from 1978 Brink’s job.“data-reactid =” 28 “>After his first appearances on the screen in 1969 in the orgy-free Orgy Girls ’69 and especially the satire by Robert Downey Sr. Putney SwopeGarfield worked with many of the major filmmakers of the 1970s for the next decade: Brian De Palma’s 1970s film Hi Mom!, Milos Formans Take off, Woody Allen Bananas, Billy Wilders the cover Adaptation, Peter Yates Mother, jugs and speed and William Friedkin’s raid film from 1978 Brink’s job.

<p class = “Artboard-Atom Artboard-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “But Garfield’s most notable roles were two classics from the mid-1970s. In Francis Ford Coppola’s 1974 film The conversationGarfield plays a rival surveillance expert who surpasses Gene Hackman’s character and Robert Altman’s 1975 film Nashville, he portrays the manager and husband of Ronee Blakely’s country star Barbara Jean. Coppola later directed Garfield One from the heart and The Cotton Club.“data-reactid =” 30 “>But Garfield’s most notable roles were two classics from the mid-1970s. In Francis Ford Coppola’s 1974 film The conversationGarfield plays a rival surveillance expert who surpasses Gene Hackman’s character and Robert Altman’s 1975 film Nashville, he portrays the manager and husband of Ronee Blakely’s country star Barbara Jean. Coppola later directed Garfield One from the heart and The Cotton Club.

<p class = “Artboard-Atom Artboard-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “Blakely wrote on Facebook on Wednesday: “RIP Allen Garfield, the great actor who played my husband in Nashville, died of Covid today. I hang my head in tears; Condolences to family and friends … Our work, his work, a valuable clip for my heart, his other great roles, including one that I got for him because of my husband Wim Wenders; Tonight is full of sadness and memory. ““data-reactid =” 31 “>Blakely wrote on Facebook on Wednesday: “RIP Allen Garfield, the great actor who played my husband in Nashville, died of Covid today. I hang my head in tears; Condolences to family and friends … Our work, his work, a valuable clip for my heart, his other great roles, including one that I got for him because of my husband Wim Wenders; Tonight is full of sadness and memory. “

<p class = “Artboard-Atom Artboard-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “Garfield would also appear in small roles in the John Belushi comedy continental division, The stuntman, Beverly Hills Cop II, Let it go, Dick Tracy and Wim Wenders’ 1991 epic To the end of the world.“data-reactid =” 33 “>Garfield would also appear in small roles in the John Belushi comedy continental division, The stuntman, Beverly Hills Cop II, Let it go, Dick Tracy and Wim Wenders’ 1991 epic To the end of the world.

<p class = “Artboard-Atom Artboard-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “Garfield’s acting career was abandoned in 1999 when he suffered a stroke before filming The ninth goal. After a brief return to acting, including a role in the 2001s The majesticA second major stroke in 2004 forced Garfield to spend his remaining years as a resident of Los Angeles’ Motion Picture Home, where Garfield died on April 7th.“data-reactid =” 34 “>Garfield’s acting career was abandoned in 1999 when he suffered a stroke before filming The ninth goal. After a brief return to acting, including a role in the 2001s The majesticA second major stroke in 2004 forced Garfield to spend his remaining years as a resident of Los Angeles’ Motion Picture Home, where Garfield died on April 7th.

<p class = “Artboard-Atom Artboard-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = ““I literally never saw an Allen Garfield performance that wasn’t great,” said author Don Winslow tweeted. “One of those lesser-known actors who does what they are better.”“data-reactid =” 35 “>“I literally never saw an Allen Garfield performance that wasn’t great,” said author Don Winslow tweeted. “One of those lesser-known actors who does what they are better.”

RIP Allen Garfield, my co-star in “Let It Ride”. I was initially a little intimidated by the prospect of working with this great character actor, but he was so nice and I immediately felt comfortable. He kept saying we should do “Born Yesterday” together! We had lots of fun pic.twitter.com/HiyHeNSIsz – Jennifer Tilly (@JenniferTilly) April 8, 2020

It hit me emotionally hard. One of the few fan letters I’ve ever received from a professional was sent by Allen Garfield. He sent me a nice handwritten message 20 years ago saying how impressed he was with “Chasing Amy”. It meant the world to an artist who was just starting out. https://t.co/QxfhmmPOAi – KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) April 8, 2020

<p class = “Artboard-Atom Artboard-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “Best of Rolling Stone“data-reactid =” 41 “>Best of Rolling Stone

<p class = “canvas-atom canvas-text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “See where your favorite artists and songs are on the list Rolling Stone Charts.

“data-reactid =” 46 “> See where your favorite artists and songs are in the Rolling Stone Charts.

<p class = “canvas-atom canvas-text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “Sign up for the Rolling Stone newsletter Follow us on Facebook, Twitterand Instagram. “data-reactid =” 47 “> Sign up for the Rolling Stone newsletter and find the latest news on Facebook. Twitterand Instagram.