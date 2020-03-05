Allison Holker Talks Baby Zaia’s Big Milestone & the Secret to Her Happy Marriage With tWitch

Hearing Allison Holker talk about husband Stephen “tWitch” Boss will make you shout, “couple goals.”

We know we certainly felt that way during our recent exclusive chat with The Funny Dance Show judge. (For those wondering, The Funny Dance Show premieres Wednesday, Mar. 11 at 10:30 p.m. on E!)

“He’s exactly who you see on TV in real life. He’s not putting on a fake character, he’s not doing or saying anything if he knows he’s gonna get a laugh,” Holker gushed about her partner in life. “He’s 100 percent the most gentle, nicest, most generous human that I’ve ever met in my entire life, through and through.”

As E! readers surely know, the professional dancers fell in love while starring on season seven of So You Think You Can Dance. The all-stars wed at Nigel Lythgoe‘s Villa San-Juliette Winery in Paso Robles, California in December 2013.

And, after almost seven years of marriage and kids together, it appears the duo is as in love as ever.

“He’s just 100% just so aware of people and their surroundings and wants them to shine and be happy,” the new E! personality continued about Boss’ kind spirit. “And that’s a genuine quality that you can’t teach people.”

While Holker and Boss seem like a perfectly in-sync couple on social media, she reminded us that they are like any other couple, they have off-days too. Nonetheless, per Holker, their dedication to communication makes them such a good team.

“With us both being so busy in our different paths, but then also having to work together parenting-wise, there are times when we fall out of sync with each other,” the Dancing With the Stars pro stated. “But, we are both the biggest advocates for each other, that we’re very quick to catch it. Just to say, ‘Hey! I think something might be a little off. Let’s talk.’ And bring awareness to it.”

Holker and Boss are parents to three: including Zaia (3 months), Maddox Laurel (3) and daughter Weslie Renae (11, whom Allison had from a previous relationship). Speaking of the twosome’s youngest, the dance expert revealed Zaia just achieved a major milestone.

“First off, I’ll say this, she hit a huge milestone this week. She can roll over now,” Holker relayed. “Which is exciting but, also nerve-wracking, because that means she gonna be walking in a matter of time.”

This isn’t the only milestone that Zaia achieved as she made her Ellen debut back in February, an appearance Holker said she was “100 percent nervous” about.

“The Ellen Show, hands down is one of the hypest energies from an audience I’ve ever seen in my entire life, it’s so much fun. But that is a lot of energy, it’s a lot of cameras, it’s a lot of lights and it’s a lot of eyes on you,” the 32-year-old performer shared. “So, I was definitely nervous bringing her there. And I told them, ‘Hey! She might cry, she might scream. I’m not really sure how she’s gonna react.'”

Of course, everything went smoothly thanks to Zaia’s happy disposition and the dedicated Ellen crew. Not to mention, with their kids being so comfortable in front of the camera, Holker admitted that she and tWitch have considered doing a docu-series about their lives.

“It’s definitely something we’ve considered. We already expose our family so much. And, of course, it’s a huge balancing act because we want to make sure we’re protectors before anything,” the mother of three said.

Still, as Allison highlighted, their family is “constantly working with each other, talking to each other, entertaining each other.” Thus, they aren’t “scared of showing people that side of us at all.”

How do we get the show greenlit? (We kid—sort of!)

For more of Holker, be sure to catch her judging skills on The Funny Dance Show!