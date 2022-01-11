Allison Statter, Kim Kardashian’s childhood best friend, looks unrecognizable in a throwback photo.

On her Instagram Stories, the model shared a photo of the two girls from earlier in their lives.

Kim smiled for the camera while huddled close to her BFF.

For the headshot, the 41-year-old wore side bangs and heavy eye makeup alongside her blonde childhood friend.

“I love you so much Ali You’re the best friend a girl could ask for! Happy Birthday @allisonstatter,” she wrote in the caption of the photo.

Kim followed up with a series of photos of the friends from their childhood hangouts to adulthood.

The post comes just days after the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum shared another old photo with friend Anthony Schiller as a birthday tribute.

She gushed about the longtime family friend and venture capitalist, who is also close to ex-Kanye West, thanking him “for our 40 years of friendship!”

In the photo, the beauty mogul was wearing two very different looks.

Kim wore her dark hair down around her shoulders, with bangs framing her face, in an almost natural style.

Kourtney appeared on the opposite side of the birthday boy with her signature pearly white smile, short black hair, and a much more subdued style than she’s been rocking lately.

More photos of Kim from her younger years, including with her brother Rob, have recently resurfaced after the gossip Instagram page Kardashianvideo shared a photo of the siblings ringing in the New Year together in 2010.

Kim hosted the special occasion bash at TAO Nightclub in The Venetian hotel in Las Vegas.

As she threw up two peace signs and pouted her lips, which appeared much thinner than they do now, she looked completely different.

Her brows also appeared to be lighter and thinner than in more recent photos.

In contrast to her recent wardrobe of mostly browns and blacks for fancy occasions, the former E! star wore a bright, sparkling silver gown.

Meanwhile, Rob was seen at the event, looking dapper in a white button-up, navy slacks, and suspenders, hanging by his sister’s side.

He sported a mustache and a bead in his short hair.

While the old photos were a fun throwback, another recently resurfaced clip had fans enraged over the star’s previous “racist” remarks.

Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney were joined by in 2008…

