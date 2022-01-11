Allow this anti-aging roller to serve as a personal trainer for your skin.

Us Weekly participates in affiliate marketing programs, which means we may be compensated for certain product and service links.

Oh, no, not the sweaty, messy, exhausting kind of workout.

We’re talking about an anti-aging face workout, which is one of our favorites.

The kind we can do while watching TV or reading a book from the comfort of our own homes.

This is the type of workout that allows us to unwind.

The kind that has immediate, visible results!

It’s possible you’ve tried face yoga or a squeaky jade roller before.

You might even have your eye on a (dollar)300(plus) toning device, but can the price be justified? Isn’t there something more affordable that can still train your face to look its best?

At Nordstrom, you can get the Skin Gym Face Trainer Beauty Roller for (dollar)58 with free shipping.

Working out is a popular New Year’s resolution, but this year we’re focusing on our faces.

That’s why we’ve hired a personal trainer for it: the Skin Gym Face Trainer.

Fortunately, this advanced beauty roller is only (dollar)60 one-time and never, ever judges!

Using a built-in microcurrent solar panel and soothing, cooling geranium stones, this roller claims to give you an “invigorating face workout.”

With just five to ten minutes of rolling per day, you can have toned, lifted, balanced, and contoured skin.

Plus, a relaxing massage is included.

After a long day, use this roller to relieve tension in your jaw or stress between your brows, or use it to help you wake up and get your blood flowing in the morning!

This roller is much less expensive than other microcurrent skincare tools on the market, and customers love how “sturdy” it feels compared to similar options.

It’s also available in a sleek, futuristic design in a stunning fuchsia hue.

So, after cleansing your skin, apply a serum, oil, or moisturizer and roll it all over your face and neck with medium to light pressure.

A visual guide is also available from Nordstrom.

A brief summary of Infosurhoy.

