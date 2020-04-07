Ally Brooke and More Stars Give Thanks to Health Care Workers on World Health Day

World Health Day hits a little differently this year.

With the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, it’s natural to feel stressed, uneasy and overwhelmed. And while many of us are practicing social distancing, health care workers continue to be on the front lines.

Sadly, they haven’t been able to rest, relax and recharge like the rest of us.

To show appreciation and gratitude for their hard work and dedication to helping people during this time, celebrities have a special message to share.

“In honor of World Health Day, I wanted to thank all the nurses at Providence Hospital in Anchorage, Alaska,” Ryan Eggold said in a video. “Specifically, my amazing sister, Nicole—who, right now, is doing a great job at helping to keep people safe and healthy, and working her butt off.”

He added, “We see all you nurses and doctors, and we thank you.”

“I actually come from a family of health care workers. My parents were both nurses,” Matthew Morrison shared. “I know the time, the struggles, the personal sacrifices it takes to take on that job.”

The Glee alum continued, “And I just want to give my support, love and encouragement to all of you out there that are on the front lines of this crazy time that we are in right now. You are all risking your own lives to help others. I know that’s the job, but I don’t think anyone signed up for this job.”

“So, thank you from the bottom of my heart for doing your job through these crazy times. I truly, truly appreciate you. Be safe,” he closed.

“Thank you to all the doctors, nurses, technicians for what you do at Cedars-Sinai,” Molly Sims expressed. “You took care of my mom in a very dark time, when no one could diagnose her. You were there for her, my family, my brother, my friend…”

“And now that we are in this crisis, I’m so grateful even more to you for being on the front lines,” she added. “We love you, we appreciate you and I’m glad there’s a day to celebrate you.”

Ally Brooke also gave a shout out to the health care workers at the same hospital.

“You guys are so amazing and caring and you do so much,” the Dancing With the Stars alum said. “I remember when I went to the hospital last year for a really bad pain that I was having, you guys were so caring and patient and kind to me.”

“Thank you so much for all the work that you are doing, especially now…,” she shared. “You are so powerful and wonderful, and you deserve nothing but love, respect, kindness and so many good things.”

Watch our videos above to see more stars, including some of your favorite Bravolebrities, show their love and support to health care workers.

And if you want more feel-good content, see a list of celebrities giving back during this time and how you can join. Read all about it, here!