Alon Orstein, the creator of 90 Day Fiancé, answers all of your burning questions about single life.

A ticking clock, an international romance, and countless couples?

It’s no surprise that 90 Day Fiancé is a hit on reality television.

90 Day Fiancé has introduced the world to Big Ed, Darcey Silva, and scene-stealing Angela Deem, as well as educated (sure, we’ll call The Learning Channel educational!) about the K-1 visa process.

However, not every 90-day couple enjoys marital bliss.

As a result, the engrossing Discovery series 90 Day: The Single Life, which premieres its second season today, Friday, Nov.

12 with a new generation of singles seeking love after a heartbreak

Formerly controversial stars such as Jesse Meester, Stephanie Matto, Debbie Johnson, and Natalie Mordovtseva reveal all as they look for new partners—complete with plenty of new drama.

Alon Orstein, TLC’s senior vice president of production and development, opens up about the 90 Day franchise in the video below, answering all of our burning The Single Life questions.

E! NEWS: First and foremost, what inspired the original concept for 90 Day Fiancé, and did you foresee the show’s success?

Alon Orstein: I’ve been a fan of 90 Day Fiancé since the first season.

None of us could have predicted where we’d be today.

Going back to when the project was first pitched to my boss Howard Lee, I believe we were all very enthusiastic about it.

We were all giddy with anticipation.

We thought it was very new.

We knew it would be a success, but I don’t believe we could have imagined the universe we have now.

E! : Can you describe a typical day in the life of a 90 Day producer?

AO: There’s a lot going on.

We’re collaborating with our partners at Sharp Entertainment, who handle a lot of the scheduling details.

Everything from casting to receiving field reports, viewing show cuts, shaping the creative, collaborating with them on pre-production planning, and, of course, dealing with issues as they arise, whether COVID-related or not.

It’s never boring.

It’s what we say here because, while it can get hectic at times, working on 90 Day Fiancé will never bore you.

E! : How do you come up with spin-off concepts?

AO: It was a lot of fun…

The most recent brief news from Infosurhoy.