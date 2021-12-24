Along with ‘Happiness,’ there are four K-Dramas set to premiere in 2021 that feature strong female leads.

Along with ‘Happiness,’ 4 K-Dramas From 2021 With Empowering Female Lead Characters

Many new Korean dramas have shown how a female lead character can carry a storyline from beginning to end.

In 2021, K-dramas have gone to great lengths to include strong female leads who defy the “damsel in distress” trope and become heroes in their own right.

From crime thrillers to zombie outbreaks to a new supernatural phenomenon, these K-dramas feature women as the main characters.

Hellbound, a dark fantasy thriller, was one of Netflix’s most critically acclaimed K-dramas of the year.

When people receive death prophecies, a new world order emerges.

Three emissaries from hell execute the condemned when the time comes.

A lawyer who fights the phenomena to protect the condemned is caught in the middle of a rising cult and a police detective.

Min Hye-jin (Kim Hyun-joo) believes that free will determines one’s fate.

In Hellbound, she battles a new mob mentality in order to protect the condemned’s family at all costs.

“It’s not just Min’s ferocious resolve and steadfast desire to help vulnerable people that makes her such a great character,” Looper explains.

Hye-jin is a strong female protagonist in part because she not only helps those who are dying but also protects her cancer-stricken mother.

In the end, she is the protagonist of the story.

Netflix has Hellbound available to watch.

Han Sae-byeok (HoYeon Jung) is a popular character among fans.

A fighter hides behind her demure beauty.

Sae-byeok is a defector from North Korea who joins the brutal Games in Squid Game.

She hopes to use the money from the prize to locate her mother and remove her brother from foster care.

The female lead character in the K-drama displayed grit, determination, and heartbreak.

While the other characters are terrified of gangster Jang Deok-su (Heo Sung-tae), she is unafraid to confront him.

When a smuggler threatens Sae-beok in Squid Game episode 2, she threatens him with a knife.

The viewer’s hearts were won over by the strong female character.

Netflix has Squid Game available for viewing.

Yoon Ji-woo’s ‘My Name’ defies the stereotype of a female lead in Korean dramas.

Han So-hee’s character Ji-woo in My Name wowed audiences.

Ji-woo sees her father murdered in the K-drama and swears vengeance.

She is also a member of the group…

