Along with Taylor Swift and Mariah Carey, Whitney Houston’s hit song “I Will Always Love You” has just earned her a rare new award.

People know and love Whitney Houston’s songs, from “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” to “I Have Nothing,” and her 1992 single “I Will Always Love You” is still one of her calling cards.

And the song is still earning late Grammy winner accolades three decades later.

“I Will Always Love You” was written and recorded by country music legend Dolly Parton in 1974, not by Whitney Houston.

Houston gave the hit song a new lease on life nearly two decades later, in 1992.

For the soundtrack of her hit film The Bodyguard, Houston recorded a slower, more vocally intense version of “I Will Always Love You.”

The song stayed at No. 1 for 14 weeks.

The number one position on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Record of the Year and Best Female Pop Vocal Performance went to “I Will Always Love You” at the Grammy Awards in 1994.

She was presented with the Pop Vocal Performance award by Dolly Parton herself.

The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) announced in January 2022, nearly three decades after “I Will Always Love You” was first released, that the song had sold over 10 million copies in the United States, making it a certified diamond record.

Houston’s first diamond single, “I Will Always Love You,” made her one of only three female artists in history to have both a diamond single and a diamond album.

With over 18 million copies sold in the United States, the soundtrack for The Bodyguard has been certified 18 times platinum, while her albums Whitney Houston and Whitney have been certified 13 times platinum and 10-times platinum, respectively.

Houston became the first Black artist in history to have three Diamond albums when The Bodyguard soundtrack was certified in 2020.

Taylor Swift was the first woman to have a diamond single as well as an album.

Her critically acclaimed debut album Fearless was certified diamond in 2017, and her smash hit single “Shake It Off” received diamond certification in early 2020.

Mariah Carey joined Swift’s band in late 2021.

Carey received her first Diamond certification for a song with her hit song “All I Want For Christmas Is You.”

Her first two Diamond awards, for her albums Music Box and Daydream, came nearly three decades ago.

At the time, the RIAA’s numbers were solely based on…

