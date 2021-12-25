Along With ‘The Red Sleeve,’ Here Are 5 Must-Watch Viki Romance K-Dramas for 2021

Along with ‘The Red Sleeve,’ here are 5 Viki Romance K-Dramas to Watch in 2021.

Korean dramas about love are popular with viewers.

They feature all of the binge-worthy tropes of falling in love, but with a twist.

In 2021, the romance K-dramas genre has flourished, with many worthwhile titles premiering on the streaming platform Viki.

The Red Sleeve, a nerve-wracking love story between a king and his court maid, is one of the many options available to fans.

The K-dramas School 2021 and School 2022 are the most recent installments in the School franchise.

A group of high school students is the subject of the film.

Gong Ki-joon (Kim Yo-han), Jung Young-joo (Cho Young-woo), and Jin Ji-won (Jo Yi-Hyung) are all students at a vocational high school in this drama.

Ki-joon used to dream of pursuing his passion for TaeKwonDo full-time until an injury forced him to reconsider.

When Young-joo moves in, it causes a rift between him and Ki-joon.

They used to be friends until a tragic accident separated them.

Despite her mother’s disapproval, Ji-won is undeterred in her pursuit of her dream of becoming a carpenter.

In the midst of each character’s attempts to pursue their dreams, a teen love triangle emerges.

It’s a well-known plot about who will fall in love and end up with a broken heart.

Viki has School 20121 available for streaming.

Three K-Dramas to Binge-Watch in Human and Non-Human Romance

Melancholia has a compelling premise that will pique the interest of any fan.

It tells the turbulent try of a math teacher and her gifted student, and stars Lee Do-hyun as Paik Seung-Yoo and Lim Soo-jung as Ji Yoon-Su.

Seung-yoo is a student at a prestigious private high school.

This quiet student is a math prodigy with a brilliant mind.

After a traumatic event as a child, he keeps his past and talents hidden.

Yoon-su, his new math teacher, has rekindled his enthusiasm for the subject.

However, Yoon-su’s life is destroyed when she is accused of having an inappropriate relationship at her high school, which is rife with corruption.

Melancholia can be watched on Viki.

Netflix’s Top 5 Romance K-Dramas in 2021

Let Me Be Your Knight is another popular K-drama set for release in 2021.

It includes a lighthearted section of K-drama genres featuring K-pop stars.

The hit boy group Luna is led by Yoon Tae-in (Lee Jun-young).

He begins to sleepwalk after their most recent album fails.

The group’s manager recommends a well-known doctor in the field to assist him….

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.