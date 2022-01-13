Alpha Dog’s Stars in the Past and Present

Alpha Dog’s Stars, Then and Now

The 2007 drama based on the true story of Nicholas Markowitz’s kidnapping and murder starred Justin Timberlake, Emile Hirsch, Amanda Seyfried, and Olivia Wilde.

No one expected The Notebook’s director to follow up one of the most romantic films of all time with a gritty true crime drama.

But that’s exactly what Nick Cassavetes did with Alpha Dog in 2007, a film based on the events leading up to the 2000 murder of 15-year-old Nicholas Markowitz over a feud between his half-brother and drug dealer Jesse James Hollywood, who is currently serving a life sentence for the crime.

Cassavetes cast a young cast that includedEmile Hirsch, Ben Foster, Olivia Wilde, and Amanda Seyfried, as well as pop starJustin Timberlake, for the film.

(Sadly, Anton Yelchin, who portrayed Zack Mazursky, the Markowitz-inspired character, died in a freak accident in 2016 at the age of 27.)

When Alpha Dog was released in January, it only made (dollar)32 million at the box office.

Its young stars have gone on to earn Oscar nominations, direct hit films, and even co-star in big-budget films since its release on December 12, 2007.

See what the Alpha Dog cast is up to these days.

Hirsch’s breakout role in The Girl Next Door was followed by a role as Johnny Truelove, the film’s “alpha dog” who was modeled after Jesse James Hollywood.

After that, he appeared in films such as Into the Wild, Speed Racer, Milk, and Lone Survivor.

The 36-year-old actor most recently played Jay Sebring in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

When Hirsh was charged with misdemeanor assault for choking a woman at the Sundance Film Festival in 2015, he checked into rehab and spent 15 days in jail.

“I’m still so sorry for what happened and still shocked that it happened,” Hirsh said the following year on the Happy Sad Confused podcast.

“I’m also grateful in the sense that it allowed me to improve my life and do some of the things that assisted me in finding just clarity.”

Hirsch has an 8-year-old son named Valor, but he has never revealed the identity of his mother.

Former ‘N Sync member and pop superstar…

